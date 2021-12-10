It must be taken into consideration that when we talk about the patches that our daily use applications receive, we are referring to elements of the utmost importance. It must be said that updates are responsible for sending us, to a large extent, new functions and general corrections for a specific operating system or application. On the other hand, by patches they are in charge of the fix recently detected bugs more concrete and thus solve its possible failures.

Hence precisely the importance of these software elements that their developers send us periodically or simply when they are necessary. We may think that these updates and patches are exclusive to operating systems like Windows or Linux, for example. However, nothing is further from the truth, since any application, no matter how small, sometimes needs to be patched for some reason.

In the vast majority of cases, these patches that we are talking about for your favorite shows are very important. In fact, they are almost always unavoidable for that particular software solution to work as it should and also without security issues. However, on certain occasions we should avoid installing these elements, which is precisely what we will talk about next. This is something that can be extended to both an element the size of an operating system and a simple program that we have installed on the PC.