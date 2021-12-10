The moment we install a new program on our computerIn principle, we hope that it meets our requirements and works as well as possible. But these need a series of maintenance later, something that comes from the hand of the corresponding updates and patches that are sent.
It must be taken into consideration that when we talk about the patches that our daily use applications receive, we are referring to elements of the utmost importance. It must be said that updates are responsible for sending us, to a large extent, new functions and general corrections for a specific operating system or application. On the other hand, by patches they are in charge of the fix recently detected bugs more concrete and thus solve its possible failures.
Hence precisely the importance of these software elements that their developers send us periodically or simply when they are necessary. We may think that these updates and patches are exclusive to operating systems like Windows or Linux, for example. However, nothing is further from the truth, since any application, no matter how small, sometimes needs to be patched for some reason.
In the vast majority of cases, these patches that we are talking about for your favorite shows are very important. In fact, they are almost always unavoidable for that particular software solution to work as it should and also without security issues. However, on certain occasions we should avoid installing these elements, which is precisely what we will talk about next. This is something that can be extended to both an element the size of an operating system and a simple program that we have installed on the PC.
You should not always install patches for your programs
The first thing we should know is that these patches that we are talking about they correct very specific errors. Therefore, in the event that we have not been victims of these failures in our installed program, we can prevent the arrival of these patches that their developers send. In the same way, it may be the case that these elements are sent for certain versions of an application or operating system. Thus, if we have an earlier or later version, it will also not be necessary for us to patch the software.
You can also talk in the event that other users have reported errors derived from the installation of this add-on for the bug fixes. For example, this is something that is quite common in Windows with its patches and updates. In fact, it could be considered one of the great handicaps that Microsoft has faced for years. It goes without saying that when the case comes it is better than let’s not install these patches, at least until they are fixed by their developers.
Say that while in most cases these patches correct the errors, in others they cause more failures than solutions. That is precisely where our decision when choosing whether or not to install them, or when to do it, should come into play.