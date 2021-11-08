In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The best Black Friday deals will start before the famous ‘Black Friday’ on Amazon and many other stores. These are the dates you can expect and some tips.

Like every year, millions of buyers wait for November to make many of their purchases. Specifically to Black Friday, one of the days more important in purchases around the world that, as has happened for several years, is no longer a single day.

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26. But since internet stores foresee many purchases during this day, in reality they expand the offers not only a few days before, but often weeks in advance.



This year is no different and Black Friday 2021 will run for several weeks. The good thing is that you have more days to make purchases. The bad thing is you have more days to buy more.

Amazon is possibly the largest and most important store in the world when it comes to making purchases on these dates, such as Black Friday. But there are other stores that are also advancing their discounts.

If you want to know when you should be on the lookout for the best deals, read on to find out everything.

When does Amazon celebrate Black Friday?

Amazon, as one of the main internet stores present in Spain and in many other countries, will have the best Black Friday deals between November 19 and 28.

November 19 is the first official day of Black Friday shopping and the best deals and discounts are expected to be available that same day.

From 00:01 on November 19 many offers will be accessible. But every day there will be new products with new discounts, so keep this in mind, you may find that product you were looking for not on the 19th, maybe the 20th, 21st, 22nd or the 26th itself.



But they will not only celebrate these days of offers. From November 8 to 18, Amazon publishes pre-Black Friday offers. It will be 11 days with interesting discounts on thousands of products of all kinds.

On Monday, November 29, the Cybermonday will be celebrated. The last chance to get discounted products.

Other stores that will celebrate Black Friday

MediaMarkt is one of the most important technology stores in Spain and they will have great discounts in the days leading up to Black Friday.

PcComponents will have Black Friday deals many days before that big Friday. As usual in this Spanish store they will have theme days and discounts of all kinds on PC products, components and peripherals.

The English Court is celebrating a Pre Black Friday offers from November 4 to 10. From November 10 to November 29 you will find the most important discounts in this store.

Leroy MerlinAlthough it’s a great DIY hub, it also has plenty of home tech products for sale. The Leroy Merlin Black Friday deals They are already available although they will change every day and with up to a 25% discount.

When is Black Friday 2021, tricks to buy and everything you need to know

Worten have Pre-Black Friday offers from now on. You can access this special page or search its catalog for products at good prices. You can also buy any product and return it until January 31.

AliExpress too will celebrate Black Friday, but when you arrive just after 11.11, you may not see as many offers as others, at least in normal AliExpress. In AliExpress Plaza sellers are expected to prepare offers to compete against other stores.

On Fnac too have been celebrating Black Friday for several days. There are already discounts on electronics, appliances, gaming, sound and much more.

