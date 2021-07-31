Soccer has been evolving rapidly in the nations of the Far East, specifically South Korea and Japan, which make them serious rivals against the Mexican team.

When does Mexico play against South Korea?

This Saturday, July 31, will be the meeting from the Yokohama Stadium, a town south of the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Where to see the national team’s game?

The game broadcast will begin at 5:45 (CT), 4:45 (Pacific), 3:45 (Northwest).

You can see it through television signals, according to the narration of your preference: Channel 5 of Televisa, Imagen TV, Azteca 7 and Claro Sport.

What happens if Mexico wins?

In case of defeating the South Koreans, Mexico would expect to rival the result Brazil vs. Egypt, which would put the tricolor in the medal zone. His next game would take place next Tuesday, August 3 with one of these rivals.