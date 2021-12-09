For a long time there has been talk of sending money through WhatsApp, in such a way that you can make payments between friends in a simple and instantaneous way, as is the case with Bizum today.

Cryptocurrencies arrive in the WhatsApp pilot program

Now WhatsApp has launched a pilot program in the United States through which it is possible both receive and send money through the app using cryptocurrencies.

In this case transactions are made through the digital wallet from Meta, company to which WhatsApp belongs, and where we will receive the money.

The cryptocurrency used in this case is Pax Dollars (USDP), a stable coin, that is whose value does not fluctuate and that is always equivalent to the dollar.

Meta’s digital wallet (NOVI) is integrated directly into WhatsApp, in such a way that you can add and withdraw funds directly from the application itself.

Sending money through this method would be as simple as sending a photograph, by clicking on the clip icon you select the money symbol and you only have to select the amount to send, taking into account the balance you have in your wallet.

At the moment it is unknown if there will be any type of commission, although the speed of transactions is high, since they are practically instantaneous.