This function is not yet active, but seeing the evolution of the latest WhatsApp options, it is not unreasonable to think that the option will arrive at some point.

A new idea to improve WhatsApp privacy has appeared. This concept is not even in the testing phase, being just an idea that is being worked on.

The new option is the ability to appear as not connected whenever we want. It is not a change of status to Busy, but it would allow us to appear offline even if we are looking at the latest messages that have reached us.

From Wabetainfo They have shown us how this option could be activated. The truth is that it does not have much trouble and it is an idea that many users have requested seeing the path the app is taking, with some more privacy-focused updates.

Easy, simple and in a few steps. If an option to hide our online status is added in the Privacy tab, we could be invisible (in that they will not know if we are using the application) to all our contacts.

The application, not long ago, has been testing so that not all contacts can see our status changes. The logical step after doing this is that directly allow us to maintain the offline state for everyone.

This is a feature that many other applications have. Telegram, its biggest competitor, gives us that possibility, for example. Even in video consoles we can maintain an offline state so that our game is not interrupted.

WhatsApp has many functions, but it lacks some interesting options that we find in other messaging apps. These are some that you could copy. Read: MediaMarkt suffers a ransomware attack that has encrypted all its servers, a few days before Black Friday | Technology

At the moment it is a concept launched on the air. Knowing that from the application they do not stop making updates adding functions, surely the idea will catch on.

Now what we have to do is wait, from Meta they have not said anything about it, although WhatsApp is always up to something new. After launching the Communities system, which we showed you a month ago, it is not uncommon to think that they are thinking of adding more options to their application.