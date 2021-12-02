Facebook, now Meta, continues to add some other function to its main messaging app. WhatsApp has launched a new beta version in which includes a button to unpublish the states that can be published through the app.

A minor novelty, but welcome

Little by little Facebook continues to improve the Status function of the WhatsApp app to “compete”, in some way, with its own Instagram. Now the company is testing the possibility of adding a button to undo the sending of the statements. This feature, as we are told in WABetaInfo, appears in the version, for now in beta, 2.21.240.17 of the application.

“After posting the status update, the ‘Undo’ option will be momentarily visible – if you select it, the status update will be automatically removed for everyone. This shortcut is useful when you post something by mistake and want to remove it quickly.”





In addition to the new ability to undo the submission or posting of the status this update will also fix the same post of new statuses. For now, both features are only available in the beta version, although we hope they will make it to the final version sooner rather than later.

With this, Facebook continues to improve a feature that we already know about Instagram and that was previously defined by Snapchat. A feature that the company is pushing hard on its various platforms and that, little by little, is gaining news.

Image | Jeremy bezanger