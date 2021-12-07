It has been a long time since the messaging application of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, whether we call it Facebook or Meta, gave the option to make messages disappear after a certain time. Now WhatsApp goes a little further and adds new options to the use of this feature.

The two novelties in WhatsApp regarding temporary messages are the possibility of set them by default and added more duration options. Both novelties have been announced by Mark Zuckerberg himself and will be available in a few days for everyone.





Until now, if we activated the option of messages that disappear in a chat, they did so after seven days. Now we can enable temp messages in all chats by default. Thus, if we want the messages sent to disappear after a certain time, it will not be necessary to configure it chat by chat.

The other novelty is that now we can choose what period of time we want to pass before deleting the message. In addition to the seven days that we have already seen, we can choose between 24 hours and 90 days. This decision will be informed to the participants of the chats “so that it is clear that your choice applies to all your conversations on WhatsApp from that moment on and that it is not something personal with anyone.”

With this, small functions continue to be added to the well-known messaging app. It is true that we are still waiting for other news, such as an application for the iPad or the Apple Watch, but at least we see small advances in the form of new functions or settings. This item will self-destruct in …

Image | Asterfolio