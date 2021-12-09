A third blue popcorn could reach WhatsApp to alert users when their privacy has been violated.

So far, this is just a rumor; There is nothing confirmed, but neither has it been denied by Meta, WhatsApp or WABeta.

According to information that has been leaked, WhatsApp could be preparing the arrival of a third blue dove on its platform.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular social networks in the world and the instant messaging service most used by users.

Currently, the Facebook platform has approximately two billion users, followed by Facebook Messenger, which has about 1.3 billion users worldwide.

For several months, the social network has been modifying some of its functions for the benefit of its own users, this in order to offer a better experience and, incidentally, continue to collect new Internet users.

Along the way, of course, it has been losing supporters, who have moved to platforms such as Telegram that, although it does not enjoy the same popularity as WhatsApp, has had significant growth and has even reached one billion. of users around the world.

Now, as part of WhatsApp’s strategies to continue growing, it has been reported that the application would integrate a third blue check mark in its notifications to users.

According to what has been reported, this new function would aim to warn users about possible violations of their privacy.

So far, none of this is fully confirmed, but it is a rumor that has been leaking through various specialized media and it seems to be real.

The issue of privacy in social networks is, without a doubt, one of the most complex in these times, since, practically, we are all exposed to our privacy being violated through any platform.

To mention an example, in recent months, in Mexico, cases have been known where various WhatsApp accounts corresponding to political personalities have been hacked without knowing who was responsible.

So, for the moment, this is only a rumor, although neither Meta, WhatsApp or WABeta have denied the information.

What has been revealed is about the “timer” function for temporary messages, with which users can determine how long their own messages last, either 24 hours or up to 90 days.

