Ethereum has launched Kintsugi its new testnet which will bring the POS to the hands of developers for the first time.

The Ethereum Foundation team has advised Ethereum project developers to start testing, and prototyping, their products on Kintsugi.

The migration from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake is planned for the beginning of the second half of 2022.

The Ethereum Foundation continues to pave the way for the arrival of ETH 2.0, as the core developer organization behind Ethereum (ETH), has publicly revealed who has launched the long-awaited testnet of Kintsugi, after 4 closed tests (devtest).

This testnet will be the first contact that developers have that make life in the second most famous cryptocurrency in the world with the consensus algorithm Proof of Stake (POS).

Recall that the POS has come to supplant the Proof of Work (PoW) originating in Bitcoin, due to the serious problems that the Ethereum blockchain has presented, both in time and transaction costs. Which in turn has led to the strengthening of competition, the blockchains known as Ethereum killers, Solana, Cardano and BNB.

What’s new in ETH’s new testnet?

According to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation, Kintsugi will ease the transition to ETH 2.0.

“For app developers, as explained above, not much will change. Tools that only interact with the consensus or execution layer are also largely unaffected. Infrastructure that relies on both layers will most likely need to adapt to support The Merge”The statement reads.

Over the past few months, client teams have been working tirelessly to implement a new set of merge milestones. They are now live on a new testnet: Kintsugi 🍵! Here’s how you can join the testnet and help with testing: https://t.co/ARDezguzXE 👀 Christmas came early🎄! – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth 🍵 (@TimBeiko) December 20, 2021

Thus, the Ethereum Foundation team has advised to most developers of the large number of projects that make life in the ETH ecosystem Let them begin testing, and prototyping, their products at ETH 2.0 at Kintsugi.

“In this way, changes can be more easily incorporated into future versions of specifications and clients. Kintsugi’s testnet gives the community an opportunity to experiment with Ethereum post-merger and begin to identify any issues”Stated the team.

The Merge

The Merge refers to the merger of the main Ethereum network (POW), with the network that manages the “Beacon Chain” (POS). In the event that this process is successfully completed, according to the team, it is guaranteed that the transition from ETH 1.5 (POW) to ETH 2.0 (POS) will be done without major inconveniences.

“After this, existing long-lived testnets will run through The Merge. Once these have been updated and are stable, the next step is to transition from Ethereum’s mainnet to POS.”The statement reads.

It’s worth mentioning that based on the most current ETH roadmap, The migration from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake is planned for the beginning of the second half of 2022.

For further instructions on how to join testnet read the following documentation: https://hackmd.io/dFzKxB3ISWO8juUqPpJFfw

Do you think Ethereum Foundation will meet the 2022 deadlines? Will ETH be able to hold in second place until then?

