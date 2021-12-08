Apple released the Release Candidates for iOS and iPadOS 15.2 as well as macOS 12.1 Monterey yesterday. More than great news, these versions allow us to know, definitively, what will officially arrive in the coming days. Let’s review the list of news and the list of everything we expect of these next updates.

News ready for launch

One of the first news to comment is that Apple has confirmed, through the release notes, that Apple Music Voice will reach the iPhone, iPad and Mac with these updates. An Apple Music plan, remember, that allows us to access the complete music catalog in exchange for a payment of 4.99 euros per month As long as we only use Siri to request the music.

It is in the field of the Mac where we find more news. The most important is the arrival of SharePlay, which we already know from iOS 15.1 and with which we can share watching movies, listening to music or our screen with the participants to a FaceTime call.

The update fixes too some bugs, like trackpad sensitivity, charging a MacBook via Thunderbolt or USB-C, playing HDR videos on YouTube, or MagSafe charging when the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro is off with the screen closed.

On a much less cheery note, it is confirmed that Universal Control will be postponed for an upcoming update. During the beta cycle that is coming to an end, we have not seen anything of this useful function that allows us to control an iPad or another Mac with the keyboard and trackpad of our computer. We will have to wait early next year.





Finally we return to the iPhone again to appreciate a small, but interesting novelty. iOS 15.2 adds the function of Parts and repair history within Settings > general > Information. Here we can check the repairs that the iPhone has had, as well as make sure that the parts that have been used are the official Apple ones.

This information section, which It only appears if the iPhone has had a repair, shows different repairs depending on the iPhone. In the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, SE of second generation and later we can see if the battery has been repaired. In the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 we can see if the battery or the screen has been repaired. Finally, in the iPhone 12 and 13, in addition to the battery and the screen, we can see if the camera has been repaired.

The system will notify us with the message “Unknown part” if the installation is incomplete, the part is not official from Apple, if it had already been used or installed on another iPhone or if it is not working as it should. This does not prevent the use of the iPhone, but this information is duly stored so that we are aware of the state of the phone.

And so far the list of most noteworthy news in these Release Canidate. Some updates that we should see officially arrive surely next week. A few updates full of small changes and improvements.

Image | Loïc lassence