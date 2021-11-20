What's new from Xiaomi in Mexico: Pad 5, Mi Electric Scooter 3, FlipBuds Pro and Mi Smart Speaker

It is normally related to Xiaomi with its smartphones, however, the company has technology products in other diverse areas and These are the new gadgets of the company that arrive in Mexico.

Xiaomi Pad 5

This tablet is equipped with 11-inch True Display, WQHD + 120Hz, compatible with Dolby Vision. If you use it for an extended period, its built-in low blue light mode helps you have a clear, safe and comfortable viewing experience.

Whether it’s for taking photos or scanning documents, you have a 13MP camera on the rear, plus a 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video, ideal for video calls, video conferences and selfies.

Xiaomi Pad 5 allows you to enjoy rich, louder and clearer stereo sound due to its quad speakers, and also has Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

In terms of performance, it is equipped with a High-performance 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, and to keep users always connected, it comes with a longer battery life, with a capacity of 8,720 mAh.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is available in two color options: Cosmic Gray and Pearl White, priced at approximately 10,999 pesos in its 6GB + 128GB version.

My Electric Scooter 3

Mi Electric Scooter 3 is a lightweight and ultra durable addition to Xiaomi’s famous Mi Electric Scooter series. The vehicle has a Recyclable aerospace grade aluminum bodywork and shock resistant rims, which ensure a comfortable and smooth driving experience.

It is available in two stylish colors: Onyx Black and Gravity Gray, and is capable of operating at speeds of up to 25 km / h, with a maximum travel range of 30 km. Its 600W maximum power motor allows you to easily climb slopes with an incline of up to 16%.

It includes a sleep mode to prevent the battery from draining when not in use for 10-15 days, or when your battery drops below 30% while in storage. It also comes with an upgraded dual pad rear disc brake and eABS to improve the stability of your braking system, and a 3-step folding design for easy storage.

Mi Electric Scooter 3 is available for an approximate price of 12,499 pesos.

FlipBuds Pro

The new FlipBuds Pro let you enjoy the music or audio of your choice, by cancel up to 40DB of noise around you, for which they have three different sound cancellation modes for different environments, such as the office (light noise), daily mode (outside noise) and airplane (loud noises).

Its battery lasts up to 7 hours with cancel mode disabled and up to 28 hours when combined with the charging case. They have wireless charging and fast charging, with which, with just 5 minutes of charging, you can use them for up to 2 hours.

The Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro are available with a regular price of 4,999 pesos, but for an introductory price, for a limited time you can acquire them at a cost of 3,999 pesos.

My Smart Speaker

With the Mi Smart Speaker it is possible to turn the house into a smart space, because via Google Assistant allows users to control different smart devices from one place, using voice commands.

For a much more immersive audio experience, it is possible to place and synchronize two Mi Smart Speakers in the same room, in order to achieve a much more detailed stereo sound.

My Smart Speaker Features a touch panel, a metal body, as well as an LED indicator ring, which will combine with any space in your house.

It is available at a price of 1,499 pesos, O well, you can get the Mi Smart Speaker as a gift if you buy a Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T or Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Find these new products in Xiaomi Stores, mistoremx.com and xiaomishop.mx.