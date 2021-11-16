The thing is about father figures. One day you think that the whole world has been ruined, an older man barely protects you from infected and bandits, and suddenly, the next day, that father figure becomes a warlike god who mercilessly attacks any threat . Yes, we know that the story of The Last of Us is not like that, but there are those who have imagined this crazy possibility. Ellie don’t get lost or Kratos will extinguish half humanity to find you… Like Joel, yes, but with more brute force and less hair on the crown. Of course, the HBO series of The Last of Us will follow the official story.

This “What if …?” PlayStation Studios style The user DoomsdayDave showed it on social networks, who, together with the artistic collaboration of other colleagues, designed a render in which the role of Joel is systematically replaced by that of the ineffable Kratos. In fact, among the images created by the artist, we find, for example, Kratos mercilessly facing off against a bloater with his bare hands. Would the infection with a killing machine of this caliber have persisted on the side of humanity?

This curious crossover is the most curious, and also shows two of the most relevant characters on PlayStation today. In fact, his last two titles, The Last of Us Part II and God of War won the GOTY of 2020 and 2018, respectively. On the part of Ellie and the future of The Last of Us franchise, it is known that the latest installment has its multiplayer on the way and that could arrive in 2022, in addition to new future installments of this saga are expected. In the case of Kratos, on the other hand, the premiere of God of War: Ragnarok is close, dated for next 2022, although we still do not know the exact day or month.