What villains would make it into the Spider-Man 4 story?

We present you a list of possible villains who will do their thing once Spider-Man 4 hits theaters

Faced with the imminent success that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have at the global box office, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have agreed to make another trilogy of films, which opens the door to the arrival of new villains to Spider-Man 4.

Now that he will be without the help of a mentor, Spidey could be the target of several villains who not only seek power, wealth or take advantage of society, the elimination of Spider-Man is also on his agenda.

We share with you a list of the villains that we would like to see in Spider-Man 4, the next adventure on the big screen of the Amazing Spider-Man.

Rhino

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 we only had a taste of what Aleksei Mikhailovich Sytsevich can do in his Rhino armor, so for the fourth tape of the wall-crawler in the MCU he is one of the villains that could be incorporated into the character gallery.

Morlun

In recent years Morlum has become a headache not only for Spider-Man, but also for the spider men and women that exist in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, so his spider hunt could be an interesting story to tell.

Venom

Eddie Brock and Venom already have Spider-Man in their sights, now we only need to know how the symbiote will seek to face the head of the network, either in Spider-Man 4, or in Venom 3, a decision that Sony has begun to meditate.

Morbius

With Jared Leto as the protagonist, Michael Morbius will arrive on the big screen and with that it will not be strange to see him face Spidey, so his antagonistic weight in the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU does not seem far-fetched

Kang

Nathaniel Richards has already debuted in the Loki plot as his variant He Who Remains. This villain will do his thing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so this nemesis of groups like Fantastic Four and Avengers can become an inherited problem to the wall-crawler.

Vulture

Adrian Toomes still has unfinished business to settle with Spidey, and upon his return to the Morbius plot, the possibility of revenge against Spider-Man increases, now that everyone has forgotten that Peter Parker is the friendly neighbor.

Kingpin

Wilson Fisk is a serious threat to the rule of law in New York, and with his return to the public eye, as seen in the fifth episode of Hawkeye, the Kingpin will be one of the most dangerous people in what may become a problem. fat for Spidey.

Scorpion

Marc Gargan, partner of Adrian Toomes, is also in prison, ready to take down Spider-Man, after he was caught in the Staten Island Ferry, and if Jameson collaborates to turn him into Scorpion, the problems would be great for the head. network

Kraven

In 2023 Aaron Taylor-Johnson will take on the role of Kraven the Hunter, one of Spider-Man’s rivals in the comics, whose rivalry has given rise to great sagas such as Kraven Last Hunt, a story that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures could adapt.

Hobgoblin

In the comics Ned Leeds is the bearer of the Hobgoblin’s mantle, before his tragic death, so the fate of the wall-crawler’s best friend in the MCU could follow in the fateful footsteps of both Harry Osborn variants.

