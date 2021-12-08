The vaccine to be given to people 60 years of age and over is #AstraZeneca. No prior registration is required. You just have to present an official identification.

Today the vaccination begins in Chiapas, CDMX, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Yucatán.

Regardless of the vaccine with which the inoculation scheme was started and completed

The announcement was made during the morning press conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Immunization for all people will be done with the Oxford Biological AstraZeneca. This regardless of the vaccine with which the inoculation scheme was started and completed, assured the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

He affirmed that a prior registration will not be required, you will only have to go to the corresponding module with an official identification. He also clarified that the vaccines will be applied to people who completed their scheme before June 2021.

“It is to influence reinforcement in older adults, 60 years and over (…) It is not a second scheme, it is only an additional dose (…) The vaccinated people begin before June 2021.”

In this vein, the first states of the Republic to administer the third dose will be: Chiapas, Mexico City (CDMX), Jalisco, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Yucatán.

TLALPAN

A third dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 will be applied starting this December 7 at the Tlalpan city hall. The reinforcement will apply only to adults over 60 years of age and the following application schedule will apply according to the first letter of the first surname:

To: December 7

B, C: December 8

D, E, F, G: December 9

H, I, J, K, L, M: December 10

N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R: December 11

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z: December 12

The venues will be the CENCIS of the Navy and the National Preparatory School # 5; this last venue will apply as of Wednesday, December 8.

Requirements to get reinforcement

The requirements to get vaccinated are:

Identification that proves being 60 years or older Proof of address from the Tlalpan mayor’s office (it does not have to be in the name of the person who will receive the vaccine) Have completed the vaccination schedule more than six months ago, that is, before June 12, 2021 As has happened before, people will receive an SMS with the date and time of the vaccination appointment. In case of not receiving a message, the appointment can be consulted at vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx or by calling LOCATEL. It is not necessary to carry proof of vaccination from the Ministry of Health.

The other mayors will soon receive a calendar

The other municipalities will soon receive a calendar, although at the press conference in which CDMX made official the arrival of reinforcements, it was not said when. What was said is that between Thursday and Friday the programming for the following week will be announced.

“We ask you, as we have already done in many stages, to respect the mayor’s office that we are called to,” said Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation.

According to Clark, Cofepris is about to issue guidelines regarding the crossing of vaccines for the third dose.

