If WhatsApp doesn’t work on your iPhone, here are 7 tricks you can follow.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in the world, so a small error can greatly affect the communication of millions of users. Yes WhatsApp is not working correctly for you, we are going to tell you everything you can do to solve it. It can be due to different reasons, both external and yours, and we are going to review them all.

1. Check your internet connection

Like many apps, WhatsApp needs an internet connection to function properlyEither via Wi-Fi or mobile data. So the first step if WhatsApp does not work is to check our connection. We can do it in many ways, these are some of them:

Verify that you do not have Airplane Mode activated.

Turn off Wi-Fi and use the data connection.

Connect to another Wi-Fi network.

Check if other apps have an internet connection.

Disable the VPN if you are using it.

2. Close WhatsApp completely

There are times when the applications crash, although it is not the normal thing to do. So you can try fix WhatsApp problems by closing the app completely. To do so, follow these steps:

On the home screen or within WhatsApp, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and stop at the center of the screen.

You will see a carousel of open apps appear.

Swipe up WhatsApp to close it.

3. Check that WhatsApp is not down

It is likely that the error you have in WhatsApp is not your fault and is a general failure. Every few months WhatsApp goes down and affects all users without us being able to do much to fix it. If you think that the fault is not yours and may be from WhatsApp, you can verify it on websites such as downdetector or orisitdownrightnow. If faults are detected, just wait.

4. Restart your iPhone

If WhatsApp is not down and still does not work, you can try restart your iPhone. This is an old trick that can fix many errors, but the truth is that it works many times. Follow these steps:

Press and quickly release the volume up button.

Press and quickly release the volume down button.

Next, press and hold the power button until the device restarts.

WhatsApp may not work properly because it is an old version with errors, so you should check if the app has a software update. You can enter the App Store and check for updates, or click on the link to WhatsApp and see if there are updates.

6. Close other WhatsApp sessions on other devices

If you are using WhatsApp Web or the summer of WhatsApp for desktop, we recommend that you log out of these apps, perhaps you may have a problem. You can do it from the app WhatsApp> Settings> Linked devices. Delete all the devices that appear.

7. Delete WhatsApp and reinstall it

The last option if nothing has worked is that you choose to delete the app and download it again. Of course, before making sure you have a backup of WhatsApp with all your chats. Go into WhatsApp> Settings> Chats> Backup> Back up now. Then delete the app and download it again.

If you follow these tips, you probably solutions any WhatsApp error that you can find and the app will work properly again. Unless, of course, the error is from WhatsApp itself, in that case you can only wait for it to be solved after a while.

