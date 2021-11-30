People have always looked for options to save electricity, water, gas, etc., and sometimes it seems something really complicated, almost impossible.

In these times of parties and celebrations, where in homes it is common to see series of lights on almost all day due to the Christmas season, it is more necessary to try to reduce costs on electricity bills.

Although it is difficult, it is necessary, since our consumption habits have important consequences for the damage of the environment, which is why, in RE / MAX, we have made a list of simple tips or advice so that you can save energy in your home.

01. Replace the bulbs

This is one of the simplest and even practical changes, and one that will undoubtedly benefit your home wherever you look at it.

Currently, changing halogen lamps for low consumption is one of the simplest steps that can help you reduce costs on your electricity bill.

In general, their price is higher, but they last up to more than 10,000 hours, which is why your investment is very relevant and beneficial.

02. Unplug appliances

In some homes, electronic devices, such as television, computer, among others, are connected for many hours and, sometimes, they stay that way all day.

Even when these are on standby, they continue to consume energy and, of course, their spending does not stop. So one solution is to unplug them at night, when you’re not using them. Doing so will have a direct impact on your electricity bill.

03. Take short showers

One of the most common bad habits among people is spending a lot of time bathing. Understanding that it is a moment of relaxation, the truth is that spending more than 20 minutes in the shower causes the use of light to increase.

In that sense, the ideal is to take baths of no more than 7 minutes, a simple trick that will benefit your electricity bill and, in addition, that of water.

04. Turn off the lights

Lights inside the home account for at least 20 percent of total consumption; however, in some homes, the lights in the various rooms are on for several hours.

So, another of the tips that RE / MAX has for you is to turn off the light when you are not in the room; turn them on only when necessary. More than in tip, it is a habit that needs to be worked on.

05. Wash with cold water

The washing machine occupies 11.8 percent of the total consumption of the energy that we spend monthly.

One of the things you can do to reduce your light consumption is to wash with cold water, because, in addition, the clothes, the quality of the fabrics and the colors will be better cared for.

If you are looking for an apartment or house, don’t forget that RE / MAX has the best options for you.