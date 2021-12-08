If your iPhone has gotten wet and you think it may be damaged, these are the steps you should follow.

The water resistance of iPhones has improved a lot in recent years, so now it is not so common to have problems with water on iPhones. However, if your iPhone has gotten wet and you think it may have problems, here are the steps you should follow to minimize potential water damage.

1. What is the water resistance of your iPhone?

The latest models of iPhones, from iPhone 7 onwards, are splash and water resistant. Although it is true that Apple does not recommend submerging them directly, if you have one of these models, the iPhone is more likely to survive if it falls into the water:

iPhone 13 : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 13 mini : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 13 Pro : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 13 Pro Max : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 12 : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 12 mini : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 12 Pro : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 12 Pro Max : IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 11 Pro : IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 11 Pro Max : IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone 11 : IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone XS : IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone XS Max : IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

: IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes) iPhone SE (2nd generation) : IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) iPhone XR : IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) iPhone X : IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) iPhone 8 : IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) iPhone 8 Plus : IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) iPhone 7 : IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) iPhone 7 Plus: IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

If you have one of these iPhone models, probably nothing has happened to your device due to getting wet, so just dry it and wait 5 hours before charging.

2. Turn off your iPhone

The first thing you should do if your iPhone falls into the water is turn it off immediately. This will prevent further problems as water conducts electricity and could affect the internal components of the device.

3. Dry the iPhone as quickly as possible

Now what you have to try is to dry the iPhone as best as possible. You can use a cloth or a towel, the important thing is that it does not shed lint. Once it is completely dry on the outside, move on to the next point.

4. Remove the SIM card

The SIM card slot is one of the points where water can enter the interior of the iPhone. Once you make sure the device is off and dry, pull out the SIM card slot. Now touch this area with your finger to see if there is water inside, and try to dry if you notice moisture.

5. Get the water out

Try to give a few light ones tap against your hand to see if there is water inside the iPhone in the SIM card hole. If you notice that there is no water left, go to the next point.

6. Let it dry, if possible in a ventilated place

Now you have to wait a few hours for the iPhone to dry. If possible, uses air from a fan in a place that is not too humid. Don’t use a heat source like a hair dryer, this could make things worse. The normal thing would be to wait several hours, if it is possible to leave it all day.

7. Don’t charge it

Don’t ever charge your iPhone during this whole process, the result could be catastrophic. Apple says wait up to five hours before recharging the iPhone, even if it is a waterproof model. Drops may remain on the Lightning connector.

How to Change HEIC Photos to JPG on iPhone

These are the steps you should follow if an iPhone has gotten wet, some other tricks like putting it in rice might not work. In case it doesn’t work, you can always go. an Apple Store to help you.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe