The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release is closer than you thought! We tell you what time you can see the preview of the movie …

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is imminent. The sneak peek, which fans are hoping to finally see for the three versions of Peter Parker on the big screen, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfeld and the current Tom Holland, will be released at an event to be held in a Los Angeles theater and at the that Sony has promised “big surprises.” What time will the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home be released in public?

It may interest you: Spider-Man No Way Home: Leaked photos of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with Tom Holland

The fan event that will take place at the Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles this Tuesday, November 16 at 5:00 p.m., according to local time. This means that, while waiting to know when the preview is published online after being screened at the event, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere from 2 am from Tuesday to Wednesday in Spain. .

It may interest you: Zendaya’s reaction after Timothée Chalamet said that Tom Holland is her crush

What time is the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released in Latin America?

In Latin American countries, the schedule will be different. Thus, if finally Marvel and Sony decide to launch the new film trailer through social networks and YouTube at the same time that the event is held, the preview will arrive at 7:00 p.m. for the public in Mexico. At that same time, at seven in the afternoon, it will be when it is available in Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala or El Salvador.

At 8:00 p.m., the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home would be available in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador or Panama. An hour later, at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, the expected advance will be available in Puerto Rico or Venezuela.

(c) 2021 Europa Press. Redistribution and redistribution of this content without your express prior consent is expressly prohibited.