And how do I flow?

To flow, you need to exercise a series of steps, which practically lead you to live, accept and receive the present. Here are some ways to do it.

Acceptance. As the cliché of support groups goes, you have to accept what you cannot change. This, as dramatic as it sounds, makes you put your feet on the ground, and helps you think from a point of reality, which in turn helps you get to where you want easier.

Focus on what you want. That will keep your head in line with your dreams, and it will be easier for you to spot opportunities that bring you closer to your goals.

Don’t mess with it when things don’t go your way. In the book Astrophysics for people in a hurry, Neil de Grasse Tyson begins with a very wise phrase: “The universe has no obligation to make sense to you”, and although he talks about the cosmos, the phrase also applies to a metaphorical universe. Life isn’t always going to be the way you want it to, so you have two options: complain and be bitter, or just accept it as part of life, and make the best of what you have. We believe that the second is more convenient.

Eliminate everything that is useless in your life. Stay only with the things, situations and people that really give you something. The more useless things you have, the more you complicate yourself, the more you overthink and the less you “sprout.”

Analyze your beliefs. Just as you got rid of the things that are not working, it is also time to reflect on your beliefs and the reasons why you have them. Many times we believe things because at some point they protected us from something – or worse, they were useful to your parents and raised you with those ideas, but they don’t really make sense with you – and when we least realize it, they become useless rules of life because you’ve already overcome what you had to overcome. As a consequence, you deprive yourself of things that could set you free.

Pay attention to your body. Observe how you physically react to different situations, and listen to yourself. Much of the intuition comes from this. You will see that when something does not flow with you, your body will show rejection reactions, indicating that “it does not go there”.