What sweets to choose this Christmas without neglecting our health? Currently, the obesity It is considered a public health problem, which increases morbidity and mortality rates in the world. Above all, because the increase in BMI over 30 indicates a gradual deterioration of the different organs of the body. At the same time, it indicates the possibility of disabilities, hospitalization, family expenses and state investment. In any case, the quality of life of the individual and the productivity of society decrease.

Hence, diabetes, lung disorders, metabolic syndrome and heart disease are the main pathologies derived from overweight and obesity. But equally, liver problems, gynecological disorders, dental affectations, gastrointestinal damage, lack of venous irrigation or cancer can occur.

Weight gain during the holidays

Weight gain during the Christmas holidays does not depend only on sweets, but on the general amounts of food we eat, the type of food, drinks and clearly the reduction in habitual physical activity.

“With Christmas we can gain weight of two to four kilos if we do not control our diet. It is important to try to reduce the consumption of sweets and reserve them only for the most special days of these holidays, avoiding that they become a daily habit. In addition, if possible, we must compensate for the intake of these extra calories by reducing their intake in other meals, such as avoiding an extra glass of wine, sauces or sausages “, explains Isabella Mattei, specialist in endocrinology and nutrition and doctor. at Melio.es

The doctor also indicates the importance of not losing the routine of exercising or at least walking for 40-60 minutes whenever there is an opportunity. Likewise, he recommends eating vegetables 1-2 times a day and accompanying meals with water.

However, if you do not want to give up Christmas sweets, with the help of Dr. Mattei we have prepared a list of desserts from most to least “healthy”.

Rosca de Reyes

It is the typical dessert of Kings Day, and we can find it filled with cream, angel hair, chocolate, cream, with nuts, raisins and many more. The specialist recommends us to choose the roscón of nuts without added creams, since it is the one that has a better contribution of lipids, sugars, protein and fiber.

Of the different sweets this is the one that provides the lowest ratio of sugars (13gr) and saturated fat (9gr) with 22% per 100gr.

Almond nougat

Both soft and hard provide a lot of sugar (27-29 gr) with a total of 31-32% per 100 gr, but little saturated fat (3-4 gr).

Polvorones

They are sweets with a high content of saturated fat (12gr) but with a lower contribution of sugars (23.4 gr) for a total of 35.4% per 100gr.

Yolk nougat

This nougat has less saturated fat (2.5 g) than the others, but more sugar (45.5 g) with a total of 48% per 100 g, the portion being about 25-35 g.

Marzipan

They contain little saturated fat (2 g) and a powerful sweetness with 48 g of sugars and a total of 50% per 100 g, being a normal marzipan of about 15-30 g.

Chocolate bonbons

You have to watch out for chocolates since for every 100 grams they provide 17.5 grams of saturated fat and 51.5 grams of sugars. Even so, a chocolate is usually about 9-12 gr, so, without overdoing it, you can enjoy them.

