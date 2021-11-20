Another reason why our recommendation is to use a screen protector is due to the Price that it will cost you to repair the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Despite the fact that the materials used by Apple are increasingly resistant, it is difficult that after a good fall, the screen remains intact, so if you have that bad luck and want to enjoy the large screen of this device again, you will have they pay a good amount of money.

Aspects to consider

When purchasing a screen protector there are several points that you have to take into account so that the experience that you are looking to have with it is really the one that the product later gives you. Therefore, you have to take into account the characteristics of the product, and thus be able to make the best possible choice. To do this, below we leave you the most relevant aspects that you have to take into account.

The most important thing is, of course, the resistance with which the glass with which you are going to cover the screen of your iPhone has. At the end of the day this will be what marks the degree of protection you give your device.

Compatibility It is essential, so you have to pay attention to the fact that the screen protector that you are going to buy is for the device you have and not for a similar one.

The type of screen protector It will make you have one experience or another, since you have many types, from the most common, to those that make only the person in front of the iPhone can see what is on the screen, the famous anti-spyware screen protectors.

Installation mode, since not all users have the same skills to place this type of accessories on the iPhone.

The most used

We begin this compilation with the most commonly used screen protectors, which are those that leave the notch free so that the glass cannot interfere at any time with either the front camera or Face ID. Despite this, the protection with these tempered glasses is fully assured. Here are some of the best options you can find.

Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max

We started strong with one of the highest quality options you will be able to find. This is the Spigen EZ Fit screen protector. Its tempered glass has a 9H hardness, so you will have no problem in relation to the protection of your screen. Two units come in the pack, so if you are unlucky enough to break one, you can put another one back immediately.

What’s more, one of the most positive points of this Spigen screensaver pack is the system that incorporates to put the glass on the iPhone. The corresponding structure makes it really easy to be able to perfectly place the tempered glass just by following the small steps indicated by the manufacturer himself.

LK Pack Screen Protector

This pack offered by the LK brand is really complete, it not only provides you with up to three units of tempered glass to protect the iPhone screen, it also has other three lens protectors. As you can see, it is a screen protector that does not cover the notch part, but this does not mean that it protects less than other alternatives.

At the level of protection of the glass, it has a 9H hardness, what is the standard in this type of products. It also has a installation kit which will indicate the steps you have to follow to be able to place the screen protector in the best possible way and that there is not a single pomp that could spoil the user experience.

Belkin 2 Pack Protector

One of the brands that manufactures more and better accessories for Apple devices it is Belkin, as well as always of spectacular quality. In this case it has a pack of two screen protectors compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max, which again, leaves the entire part of the notch free so as not to affect the results that the front camera or Face ID can give.

It has a fantastic resistance that will make the screen of your iPhone scratch-free and that, above all, it will not suffer any damage in case the device is dropped or is hit. What’s more, preserves the touch sensitivity of the iPhone’s own screen, so you will not have to worry about whether or not the experience will be different than what you would have without it.

Covers the whole screen

Another of the most common types of screen protectors are those that, unlike the previous ones, do cover the entire surface of the screen, including the part of the notch. Many users prefer this alternative to ensure that there is no unprotected and uncovered part of the screen, and for all of them, below we will talk about different very interesting options.

amFilm Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max

With this option from the amFilm brand you will have at your disposal two screen protectors They have been specially designed and manufactured for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It has a degree of hardness that will ensure you can not worry about the screen of your device being damaged by daily use or when suffering a fall.

In addition, it also provides a installation kit With which, following the steps outlined, in just 60 seconds you will have the screen protector perfectly attached to your iPhone, without generating a single pomp that worsens the user experience that you could have with your iPhone.

SPARIN 3 Pack Screen Protector

We keep talking about screen savers that are able to cover every last millimeter, ensuring effective protection for the entire surface. With this pack you will have at your disposal up to three tempered glasses and you can even give your rear camera module extra protection with the two lens protectors that the manufacturer incorporates.

Both lens protectors and screen protectors They are very easy to install on the device, so in just a few seconds you will have your iPhone 13 Pro Max perfectly protected, at least the screen and the lenses, then it is a personal matter to also put a cover on it, something that we recommend.

NEW´C 2 Units, Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max

The NEW´C company is the one that, in this case, is in charge of putting on your table a pack consisting of two screen protectors for your iPhone 13 Pro Max. Count with one 0.33mm thickness and 9H hardness, which gives you the perfect resistance to keep your iPhone screen well protected at all times.

Is made of high quality tempered glass which will make your screen free of dust, fingerprints and bubbles. In addition, it includes a series of instructions that will help you to attach the screen protector without any problem to the iPhone screen in just a few seconds and without complications of any kind.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max

We go with the last option within the screen protectors that cover absolutely the entire surface of the iPhone. The ESR brand provides a pack of two tempered glasses that are capable of withstand up to 50 kg forceGood proof that the 6.7-inch screen of your iPhone 13 Pro Max will be well protected.

Count with one special coating that will help you keep the iPhone screen cleaner than normal, without smudges or fingerprints. It also ensures perfect transparency for a flawless viewing experience and full Face ID support. In addition, it provides an easy installation kit, so that in a few seconds you can easily put on your screen protector.

Avoid being spied on with these screensavers

One of the types of screen protectors that more and more users use are antispyware. These crystals work in such a way that they are not only capable of providing your screen with the protection they need, but also that only the person who is looking at the iPhone from the front can see what is on the screen.

UniqueMe Privacy Screen Protector

UniqueMe is one of the main brands that is responsible for giving users the opportunity to have that extra protection and privacy on the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen. But beware, not only will you have two anti-spy screen protectors, but the pack also includes two lens protectors to prevent the rear module of the iPhone from suffering any damage.

