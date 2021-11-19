Repair, replacement, warranty duration and expense coverage issues.

Headphones are one of the accessories that we use the most on a day-to-day basis. To go by bus, on the way to work, to go for a walk, to the gym and even to study. The use that is given to it is so much that it is not surprising the wear and tear to which we put it. An important aspect is to know what guarantee the AirPods have when you go to buy them, as well as other details.

In this article, you will learn all the details of the coverage that Apple offers with this type of device. It is a way to prevent various headphone failures or damage from using them. It is very different from the iPhone or iPad warranty, because they are devices that are placed on a part of the body, and that changes things.

Requirements to access the AirPods warranty

You are correct if you think that not everyone can access this right. There are a number of mandatory conditions for AirPods to have a warranty. First of all, it is important to know where you buy the device. At second hand market There is no such obligation to provide the origin of that product, so be careful if the seller has a purchase or warranty invoice.

It is essential to have proof of purchase, since you must give the technical service the device serial number. Also, you have to include the charging case even if they do not suffer from any problem.

How long is the Apple warranty and coverage

In cases other than the second hand, there is usually no problem. AirPods feature 2 years warranty, either purchased from the Apple store or from an official third-party reseller. If you buy it with the company, you have those two years of technical support anywhere in the country, even if you bought it in a physical store. If you opt for an external establishment, that second year of warranty is the responsibility of the same.

Everything covered by the warranty is related to manufacturing defects, such as malfunctioning components (battery, bluetooth, audio, etc.) or damaged parts in the headphones and charging case. Then, warranty coverage is full and freeIn addition to offering free 90 days of post-service technical support.

Another thing is the wear and tear on the headphones. At that time, Apple offers technical support to replace or repair parts, although that already would entail an additional cost. For example, changing the battery of both the hearing aids and the charging case costs 55 €, or € 29 if you want to repair AirPods that have been damaged by a fall or bump.

Of course, with proof in hand, both the repair and the replacement of the headphones come with a slight reduction compared to a user without a guarantee, as well as the replacement of lost or stolen AirPods.

However, there are certain components that have infinite immunity for their warranty, such as the AirPods Pro ear pads. In this case, if they have a problem, Apple’s limited warranty covers the cost and gives you a totally free new game.

How and where to use the guarantee

Now it’s time to know the procedure to request a guarantee. The advantage of this company is that it offers several options. The most demanded is to go to an Apple Store or authorized establishment, where they can offer you a more direct and personalized service. However, you can choose to contact support by phone or mail using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple.

If you are not sure about the guarantee that your AirPods have, you can quickly check it from the Apple website. From this link, check your service coverage by entering the serial number and a random code proposed by the web. For AirPods and AirPods Pro, you will find it in the charging case, on the inside of the lid.

If you still have a guarantee and decide to request it through one of the available channels, you will wonder if you have to wait a long time to get the product back in your hands. When you process the service through the warranty, Apple guarantees the return of the repaired or replaced item within a week.

How to purchase AppleCare +

As you can see, Apple’s limited warranty falls short for many adverse cases. To remedy that, the company has conveniently developed a service that offers an additional guarantee, with greater coverage and more advantages. Of course, this doesn’t pay for itself, so there is a charge for service performed, although it is a lesser amount than an out-of-warranty repair.

And what advantages does it have? In the first instance, AppleCare + adds one more year to the standard warranty, for longer protection. In addition, during the first two years, you will have expert technical assistance and coverage of hardware for fall or degradation, including a minimum of two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months.

Each of these services has a closed price of € 29, which is the minimum fee for an out-of-warranty repair. However, what still not covered is the loss or theft of the headphones. In this second situation, Apple understands that it must be the responsibility of the authorities to find the AirPods, with the help of your iPhone or iPad.

In addition to all that, with AppleCare + you have priority access in calls to technical service, quick replacement, device repair current throughout Europe. Keep in mind that you can purchase it when you buy the headphones or during the 60 days after the purchase, from online way or from the linked iPhone (go to Settings > general > Information and click on “AppleCare + coverage available” of your headphones).

