Today, the founder of Amazon is one of the richest men on the planet, second only to his rival Elon Musk, and, of course, one of the most influential tycoons in history.

According to information from Forbes, 57-year-old Jeff Bezos’ estate is more than $ 200 billion, while Elon Musk’s fortune is valued at $ 288.6 billion. They are the two richest men on the planet.

For some time, both tycoons have waged a battle to see who is the richest man; sometimes Musk is upstairs and sometimes Bezos appears; today it is the co-founder of Tesla who is above the founder of Amazon.

In other words, this has made it more difficult for those who want to get a home in the area, since the price would be much higher.

As Jeff Bezos buys up Maui, Hawaiian locals hope for the best https://t.co/8VLYO9b9Mg pic.twitter.com/1LmowSC38U – Zoe Durr – Seattle / Tacoma Real Estate (@ZoeDurrRealtor) November 5, 2021

A testimony published in the New York Post text reveals that “it is difficult to be born and grow up here, to see these purchases and how that drives prices up. Now the median home price is a million dollars, well above what most people can afford. “

The voice of the local, apparently, is the same as that of several Hawaiians who are not happy with this type of practice, which, in recent years, has become more recurrent and more and more tycoons come to acquire properties in the region.

And the thing is, Bezos’s new “toy” covers an area of ​​5.6 hectares and is made up of three houses, a swimming pool, a private beach, among several other luxuries, this without counting the paradisiacal landscape that characterizes Hawaii.

Likewise, the publication in said medium mentions that this might not be the only purchase that Jeff Bezos would make in the area, since, in theory, the tycoon is looking for more properties.

In this way, the CEO of Amazon is joining another of the greatest tycoons of recent times, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta who, recently, has been in the media spotlight since the arrival of Meta, his metaverse platform. .

Zuckerberg also has a property in Hawaii, which he acquired for a value of 53 million dollars, a fact that is a real nuisance for the neighbors and even more inaccessible for those who hope to get a mansion in the same area.

