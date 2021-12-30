What is the Pygmalion effect and how can we use it to our advantage?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Many times, the Pygmalion effect has a hidden side of self-sabotage that prevents us from thinking about the positive things that could happen.

“Suddenly, Ana found herself face down on the floor; just as he had anticipated for a few weeks, since he had started thinking about prom, he dreamed that he stepped on his pants — which were too long — and tripped over them until he landed on the floor. “. Chance, divination or causality? From Psychology it is better explained as the «Pygmalion effect», which relates expectations and results. What is it about?

What is the Pygmalion effect and how does it work?

Also known as a “self-fulfilling prophecy,” the Pygmalion effect refers to the influence expectations have about others, and how these end up fulfilling the belief from which it starts.

Among the initial studies regarding this psychological effect, we find those of Rosenthal and Jacobson, who investigated how the expectation of a student influences their behavior and performance.

In this way, if the teacher believes that his student is intelligent and dedicates more time to his progress, andThe student will behave according to this belief and will seek to live up to it.

The same happens in the opposite case; If a student is perceived as poorly applied or inefficient, this also influences their perception of themselves. Now, like most things, there is something more to self-fulfilling prophecy; the person —in this case the teacher— must believe and be convinced that a certain student is very diligent.

This way you will be able to cause the intended effect, in addition to it will communicate a coherence between your thinking, your saying and your doing. The latter is a key factor for the student to interpret and experience the event as such.

The Pygmalion effect can be seen in school, work and even sentimental settings.

Examples of the Pygmalion effect: what happens?

The effect of expectations can also be applied in the workplace and in the company. For example, if a boss believes that his secretary is very intelligent and that she should be in another position, he will offer her opportunities for her development, pay attention to her growth and give her tasks that allow her to improve herself.

This implies that the rest of the people who work in the same place do not show a similar evolution because they do not have the same opportunities. In this way, finally it will be the secretary who will end up standing out in the group and ascending to another position, “agreeing with” his boss.

On the other hand, there has also been a lot of talk about the Pygmalion effect at the level of relationships. If a person believes that his partner is unfaithful, he will begin to behave based on what he believes; it will monitor your cell phone, make calls to you several times a day, and so on. Over time, your partner will end the relationship because they are overwhelmed, thereby reinforcing the initial belief.

In short, although we know that this effect has to do with expectations, we must also recognize that they provoke or provoke a change in the behavior of other people. Thus, a circular or loop-like effect is generated, which it makes expectations and behaviors feed back on each other.

How to take advantage of the Pygmalion effect?

We can take advantage of the Pygmalion effect to our advantage. For example, if we manage to generate a favorable perception in our audience, we may also gain their support.

On the other hand, we can point out to other people what we expect from them. Thus, we show them confidence and security to motivate them and strengthen their self-esteem.

We can even review expectations about ourselves to identify those discourses or beliefs that we have internalized as mandates and that “imprison” us.

Ultimately, this effect reveals how harmful and limiting stereotypes and prejudices are. Thus, it is an open invitation to review and correct them.

Negative effects

The Pygmalion effect also has some negative consequences. Among these we find the following:

It produces anxiety, since it causes excessive worry about what will happen in the future.

Sometimes, prevents enjoying the moments and connecting with what happens, by being more aware of what could happen.

by being more aware of what could happen. Engages in self-sabotage, thinking only of negative possibilities.

Leads to tunnel vision Through which only some details are perceived while key information is ignored to think otherwise.

It can cause unreachable expectations in other people, which ends up frustrating you.

Excessive anxiety is one of the negative effects of the Pygmalion effect.

Plan to grow, not stop

As we have detailed, the Pygmalion effect can have a positive or negative effect, according to the use we give it. On the one hand, if we foresee different scenarios and have certain expectations in mind, we can improve some aspects to be prepared for different situations.

On the contrary, if we allow our mind to anticipate without limit, we are likely to feel overwhelmed, scared and distrustful. It is important to understand that we cannot control everything and that we must also develop a tolerance for frustration.

