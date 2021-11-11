The car and open world video game Forza Horizon 5 is breaking all the records held and to have. And it is that the Playground Games game not only accumulates 4.5 million players on its launch day and is the most successful Xbox Game Studios premiere in its history, it is also the highest rated game of the year on Metacritic. In addition to its impeccable approach to speed and adrenaline, the game is achieving this success for all its hidden and intriguing details. One of them, as with every new installment of the franchise, is to know what is the most expensive car in Forza Horizon 5. We are here today to answer that question.

Without further ado we will say that the most expensive car in Forza Horizon 5 is the 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, although it is far from among the fastest in the Playground game. In total it costs thirty million credits, so you will need to save a lot if you want to add it to your collection or have the best of luck on the wheelspin. Below you can see a list of the most expensive cars in Forza Horizon 5, also the ones below this Shelby Cobra.

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe 1965 – 30,000,000 CR

Jaguar D-Type 1956 – 22,000,000 CR

Ferrari 250 California 1957 – 18,000,000 CR

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa 1957 – 16,400,000 CR

Auto Union Type D 1939 – 15,000,000 CR

McLaren F1 GT 1997 – 15,000,000 CR

Porsche # 3 917 LH 1973 – 15,000,000 CR

Ford # 2 GT40 MKII 1966 – 11,000,000 CR

It is unlikely that during the first days of Forza Horizon 5 you have managed to amass enough credits to get hold of any of these cars, so you have no choice but to continue accumulating hours to try to reach those astronomical figures or pray to all the gods you know so that the roulette wheel will smile at you and give you some of the most valued vehicles for Forza Horizon 5.