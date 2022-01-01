The season 11 update between the multiple changes that he brings with him, there has to be a box of ammo from Call of Duty: Mobile. About this new skill of one of the favorite and exciting games we will tell you all its details below in this section of our complete guide to Call of Duty: Mobile.

New Skill in Call of Duty: Mobile

The new season that closes one of the longest arches that our game has had, called Final Snow, it has multiple changes that it brings in weapons, characters, gameplay and map features. Among them is the Call of Duty: Mobile ammo box, which is added as operator skill.

Among the details offered by the new Call of Duty: Mobile ammo box ability, it is mentioned that it’s a resupply for the players. The use of this ammunition box can reload the magazine and equipment of the entire team, being able to choose in the equipment tab.

The Ammo Box skill in Call of Duty: Mobile is very important to all team members. To obtain it you just have to go to battle pass tab, after having reached the benchmark of level 13, which is achieved by playing and completing missions and seasonal events.

So we can no longer worry about running out of resources, or risk the game by running out of ammunition. We already know that as part of our team it will be indispensable an operator with these ammo boxes, skill that will be easily managed by the players.

