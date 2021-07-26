Marine plywood is the best wood for camping. It is resistant, withstands humidity well and also has little weight. The only problem it has is its high price, and that is why there are other woods to camper that are also a good option.

The materials that can be used in a camper van are almost infinite, but the wood It is the favorite of all camperistas for many reasons. However What is the best wood to camper? There are different types and each one has its advantages and disadvantages, so we are going to look at them to identify which choice is the optimal one for your camper van.

Aspects such as price, the ability to resist moisture, the weight of the wood or its resistance to movement and screws must be taken into account. Based on all this, which is what we are going to review, we will know which wood is best to camper in each case and according to our particular circumstances.

Weight, resistance to humidity and price are some key factors.

The best types of wood to camper

Although they are cheap, agglomerate they are heavy –too much for a camperization- and in addition they resist poorly to the humidity. On the other hand, they are also poorly resistant to movement and the screws could move, while a board water-repellent chipboard it has all of these same disadvantages, but is waterproof and remains very inexpensive.

The next step would be a fiber board or DM, which is somewhat better, but it is still heavy, not very resistant to humidity and not very resistant to movement. A board of Water-repellent DMAgain, it has the same disadvantages, but it does have a good resistance to water and, therefore, it would be more interesting for the construction of furniture in our campervan.

Better than the previous ones would be wood OSB. It is already more resistant to movement, it continues to have an economical price and, yes, it deforms with humidity. Therefore, the best wood to camperize, of all, is the plywood. However, there are several types of plywood available on the market, and some are better than others for our camper.

The appearance does not depend so much on the type of wood, but on its finish.

The best wood to camper is plywood, but which one to choose?

The ideal is to buy marine plywood. It is the most expensive, but the best wood to camper without any doubt. It is the most waterproof wood, the screws hold in the best possible way and without problems with movement, it weighs relatively little and, yes, the boards are quite expensive. But the truth is that this type of wood is worth it for its properties.

However, woods like pine plywood, that of birch, that of okumen or that of poplar They are frequently used in motorhomes because, despite their somewhat lower resistance to water and humidity, their weight is very low and they have the other advantages of marine plywood. The reason why these alternatives are chosen is, simply, because they are woods cheaper and easier to get.

From choosing our wood to camper, the next thing could be to choose the finish or the thickness. Regarding this second, we must bear in mind that we are interested in a reduced weight at the same time as a wood that takes as little space as possible, but also has resistance. And for the finish, it is up to us, but we usually opt for boards with melanin or laminates, while vinyl is often used for floors.