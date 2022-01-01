The Call of Duty: Warzone gamer community is enjoying all the amazing changes to their beloved battle royale title, and weapon damage plays a huge role, since the release of the Warzone Pacific update the MP40 has been established as the go-to SMG meta for most of the community, offering rapid fire and rapid TTK.

Something that has caught our attention is that according to WZRanked, the weapon has a pick rate of 13.16%, which makes it by far the most popular pistol in the video game. While the MP40 is certainly a great option, its popularity is causing many other submachine guns to go unnoticed.

One of which is the Type 100, a powerful submachine gun with a fast rate of fire that was improved in the December 16 patch. In response, Warzone YouTuber Swagg decided to give the weapon a try and is convinced that it is an underrated choice. It has even shown its own “meta” equipment.

Muzzle: Recoil Reinforcement

Barrel: Shiraishi 374 mm

Optics: Slate reflector

Stock: Warbachi Skeletal

Under Barrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 30 Russian short 36 round magazines

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear grip: Polymer grip

Competence: vital

Kit: Fast

Swagg’s Type 100 gear is focused on turning the SMG into a short to medium range powerhouse that takes out enemies in an instant. With Recoil Booster, Shiraishi 374mm, and Hollow Point ammo, this SMG build packs a punch and is perfect for players who like to engage in aggressive firefights.

Note that the rate of fire of the weapon makes it relentless if you don’t fire, so precision aiming will be necessary to get the most out of the weapon. In addition to this, be sure to run Overkill as you will need an AR or sniper to compete with opponents in long range engagements.

With the previous build and base damage improvements arriving on December 16, the Type 100 is worth a try in some of your games, as it seems to go unnoticed in the current meta.