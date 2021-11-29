Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, has become increasingly important in the homes of users globally and it is not uncommon to find one in the home of someone you know.

Through voice commands, Alexa performs a number of actions for us, such as turning the lights on and off, playing a playlist with our favorite music, controlling our smart TV or even making the shopping list, but little is known about some functions hidden from the device. This is the case of “Super Alexa Mode”, a function aimed at giving a touch of humor to our day to day.

Ten years after the launch of Siri, Alexa and Google are the leaders

What is Super Alexa Mode about?

Super Alexa Mode is a hidden feature for Amazon echo devices that is unlocked by entering a special access code. If you guess the correct code, the smart speaker will start playing a startup sequence that will turn on a top secret mode.

When Alexa has the correct code, it will reply: «Super Alexa mode activated. Reactor startup, online. Enabling advanced systems, online, Creating Dodgers. Error. Missing Dodgers. Aborting ».

So it won’t be enough for you to say: “Alexa, activate Super Alexa Mode” because Amazon’s virtual assistant will only reply: “Super Alexa Mode is super secret. I can only activate it if you tell me a secret code »

You should know that this command is not going to activate any new function in Alexa, it is only a joke with which the smart speaker intends for you to have a good time. So now that you know, you could play a prank on your friends or family.

Remember when you had to enter a key sequence on old consoles to activate some cheats within games? Well, the essence of the special access code to activate the Super Alexa Mode is very similar.

The code that uses the Super Alexa Mode is based on the famous Konami cheat code that was released in 1986 and could be used in certain Nintendo NES games such as Gradius or Contra.

Kazuhisa Hashimoto was responsible for creating the command, and he apparently forgot to delete it from the trial version. The success of the cheat code was brutal, so much so that it has become present in more than 100 games for different consoles over the years. Of course, the controls were adapting to the different button labels.

How to activate it?

There it goes! To activate Super Mode you just have to go to the speaker and say: “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.”

Immediately Alexa will reply: “Din, din, din, the code is exact, downloading updates.” If you make a mistake and don’t say it fast enough, Alexa will tell you that you failed, that you entered the wrong code, and ask you to say it again.

So try again and try to say it clearly and quickly, without long pauses. This will be effective on any Amazon Echo, Show or Dot device, and also on the Alexa app for iOS or Android.

Do you want to be up to date in the world of technology?Subscribe to our YouTube channeland don’t miss the best in gaming, gadgets and geek culture.