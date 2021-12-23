What is positive leadership and 5 tips to put it into practice

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Positive leadership is exercised from motivation and from the search for continuous improvement. Know 5 keys that will help you if you want to undertake this path of improvement.

Last update: December 23, 2021

When we think of positive leadership, let’s not confuse that image with that of the boss. Leader can be anyone in an organization or in a group; no need to play an authority role.

Now, it does need to have an influence role. And when this is optimal, it stands out above the group for its proactive, unifying nature, for being a source of learning and motivation. So let’s see what positive leadership entails and how to apply it.

What is positive leadership?

Positive leadership is characterized because it seeks to develop people’s potential, encouraging them to give their best, to propose ideas, to have a proactive behavior and to improve. This type of leadership works with emotion and reason hand in hand.

He is interested in the achievement of objectives and the fulfillment of the goals, as well as the well-being of his team and his health. In turn, it is a humble and respectful leadership, which accepts that it can be in a position of both learning and who teaches. This allows you to capitalize on the various situations.

It is also characterized by favoring diversity, appreciating what each person can contribute from the difference. It does not try to stereotype or standardize, quite the opposite. Promotes mutual learning from highlighting uniqueness.

If we had to think of a phrase that synthesizes the role of positive leadership, it would be the following: “Make the whole is more than the sum of the parts”.

A leader is not always the designated boss in an organization. Leadership does not depend yes or yes on the job position.

Features and benefits

Positive leadership is characterized by the following attributes:

It is about confident leadership, that is not afraid of being in the shade. He has an overview that understands that if the equation is of the type win-win and everyone is satisfied, the results will be flattering.

In relation to the previous point, this allows you to think about the welfare of all, going out of their own interest or benefit. He is able to regulate himself emotionally.

Create a climate of comfort and confidence. People feel comfortable sharing with the leader, learning by their side.

People feel comfortable sharing with the leader, learning by their side. Knows how to react to situations. He is capable of searching for solutions. He does not avoid conflict, but knows that it is inherent in daily activity, but manages and copes with it using different resources.

He is capable of searching for solutions. He does not avoid conflict, but knows that it is inherent in daily activity, but manages and copes with it using different resources. Positive leadership is also characterized by seeks to maintain coherence between his actions and his sayings. But he is also capable of recognizing his mistakes and learning from them. Preach by example.

But he is also capable of recognizing his mistakes and learning from them. Preach by example. He is flexible, he does not stay with his own ideas, he adapts to situations. He is able to listen, to learn from others and to teach.

It knows where it is going. He has goals and seeks to align his entire team to them. He is able to establish an organization and also to monitor progress. This provides peace of mind and a sense of unity.

Is able to communicate and express your ideas clearly and well. This implies that he also manages to earn respect and set limits.

Tips for applying positive leadership

Some of the ways in which you can materialize positive leadership, in any of the areas in which you work, are the following:

Listen and keep in touch with those around you: do not approach people just to report how they are doing with their tasks. Ask them how they feel about them, if they need anything, what they would like to do and how they would like to contribute. Never forget that you work with people. Be fair about tasks and responsibilities: in this way, it is a question of balancing the contribution of the group. Exercising positive leadership doesn’t mean that you need to overload yourself to win the sympathy of others. Meet your team: not only in terms of strengths and weaknesses at the work level, but also at the individual level. In this way, you will be able to identify the resources that each person has and how that can be of help at the level of the whole to achieve a high performance team. Recognize achievements and praise work: It is important that you are a source of encouragement for your team, that you congratulate people for their achievements, that you help them to trust themselves more. Maintain clarity and consistency in your communications: learn to give feedback to your team, make sure what you say is understandable. Keep your team informed and do not expect them to find out about the news by other means.

Teamwork and networking are indisputable aspects of positive leadership.

Positive leadership is also related to health

Positive leadership has a huge impact on your environment. We know that a hostile context, which neglects people’s needs, is unhealthy.

That is why it is also important that, as a good leader, have a reading of the situation and can detect situations in time, preventing bad weather from simmer. Encourage your team to ask for help when they need it, to respect work and rest times to avoid burnout.

Hence, promoting positive leadership is not a matter that should be left to the goodwill of the people. It should be encouraged, supported and accompanied by the organization.

