IS is a permission to enter the United States created by the country’s Social Security Department after the 9/11 attacks. It comes from the acronym Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which in Spanish means Electronic Authorization System to Travel. You can request it if you want to travel to the United States for a maximum period of 90 days and do not want to apply for a visa for it. You can only do it if you belong to one of the 38 countries adhering to it , among which is Spain . The other countries are: Germany, Andorra, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Czech Republic, San Marino, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Therefore, if you want to travel there to see family and friends , make a layover, go on a business trip or just go out sightseeing You can order it online as we will tell you in the next few lines. Although the steps you will see are individually, if you go with more people and want to do it before, you can make a group request for several people at the same time, the steps are the same.

If you are thinking of entering the United States for a period no more than 90 days and you want to avoid the process of having to apply for a visa to be able to do so, if you belong to one of the associated countries you will have it much easier with this procedure that is easily done online and to which they respond within a maximum period of 3 days, Although it is best that you do it as soon as possible in case your request presents a problem. This will have a valid for 2 years , although you will not be able to spend more and more time than established.

Its price is 14 dollars, which today is equivalent to just over 12 euros to change, and you will have to pay at the time of filling in your application for it to be completed properly. This is what you will have to pay on its official page, which we will indicate later. We recommend that you be careful in this regard, since there are other pages that offer it at a higher price and in the best of cases what will happen is that you pay more for this procedure than it would cost you the price indicated above. The worst thing is that you find a page that tries to get your personal, bank or payment information. Therefore, we recommend that you do it from the same official website.

It is best that you request it as soon as possible if you are going to travel to the country, although the minimum is 3 days since this is the time it may take to answer. If you they deny you can contact the United States embassy in Spain, which requires more time and information.

How to get it out

The first thing you have to do to obtain the ESTA on the Internet is to access the official Web, in which we recommend that the first thing you do is change language in case you handle yours much better. You will be able to choose in Spanish and after that you will give create new request.

In the event that it is one, you will give an individual and you must confirm the notification security that appears on the page. If you do not accept, you must cancel and exit, if you do and want to continue, you must confirm and continue. Later, you will have to read and confirm that you have done so and agree with the disclaimeras well as The Travel Promotion Act of 2009. Give to next once you’ve done it. The next step is to provide information about yourself and your passport. You have to upload passport and add information in the same format. Complete all the information that appears in the form to continue. Your name, ID, passport, if you are a citizen of another country and email will appear. You must complete all the data.

They will send you an email to the email you have indicated with a 4 digit code that will be asked on the next screen. If it does not appear or you have made a mistake with the email, change the email address on the screen. Give to send code. Go to your email and write what has come to you on the screen. Expires in 25 minutes.

Once you have done it, it will ask you to enter your personal information, among which are if you are known by another alias, if you have been issued another passport or national identity document to travel in another country and contact information such as your address and social networks (optional), as well as if you are a member of the GBP Global Entry Program.

Below they will request information about your parents and your job. Once you complete everything, give next to continue the process.

The next thing you have to do is give information about a person from contact in case of emergency, whether you are in or outside the United States. You must give your name, email and phone number. Remember to indicate before if you are going to travel in transit to another country.

The following are various eligibility questions that you must answer, such as if you have a physical or mental illness, are addicted or abuse drugs, if you have been arrested or convicted of the crime of damage to another person, property or authority, of possession, use or distribution of drugs, terrorist activities , sabotage, genocide, fraud or others. Also if you are looking for employment in the country or have been employed in it without prior permission from the government, if a visa has ever been withdrawn, if you have spent more time than allowed by the government, if you have been in some countries indicated, etc. .

Once you answer everything, you have to do your waiver of rights after reading it. All of them are yes or no questions, give yes or no and waive the rights as established (read everything before doing so to see if you agree) and a screen will appear in which you will have to review your application.

You can also download and print it. Lower the screen and go confirming everything (If you need to change something because you have made a mistake, this is your opportunity to do it in edit). Once this is done, you will have to verify by offering the following information: passport, country of citizenship, surname and date of birth. You will give to next.

The last option appears, which is the payment of your request. This will not be completed until you pay the $ 14 fee. You will have to give to discharge of responsibility and pay now. If you are not ready to pay yet, then you will need information about date of birth, application number and passport. It will tell you the deadline payment, although if you are going to make the trip soon and you want to be accepted as soon as possible, it is best to pay now. If you are not going to do it, download to save the data, especially the application number.

To proceed with the payment, you can do it with your account PayPal or credit or debit card. Once you have done it and authorized the payment, your request will be completed and you only have to wait for it to be confirmed. Remember that all the data you have to fill must be in English, so in the payment you will put your country in English (if it is Spain put Spain).

Check status

If the payment has been made correctly, the option to autorization remaining. We recommend you print or download it in this case again to keep the application number with which you will check the status of your request when you need it. As long as they do nothing, you will see pending authorization and payment made.

They usually respond quickly, although it can take up to 72 hours to get back to you. Therefore, if you want, it is recommended that you are pending the status of your application to see if it has been approved, you have to go to the Web and instead of New Request you will give Check Status.

In the menu, above all you will give to verify and you will confirm as you have done before. A screen will appear to retrieve individual application. You must indicate your passport, date of birth and application number. If you don’t have it, you can indicate your country, date of issue and expiration date of your passport. Complete the data and give to recover request (or the equivalent if you have left it in English or in another language).

Here you can see how your status is. If the payment has failed or you have not done so, the screen itself will indicate it. When it is approved, it will indicate it to you on the same site, as well as if it is rejected for any reason. There are several causes for what could happen, so we recommend that you pay attention to this information frequently.