The manufacturer is Zeep Health

Huami is little known in Spain, although the same is not the case with the products developed by this Chinese manufacturer. The Mi Band bracelets manufactured by Xiaomi or the watches sold by Amazfit under its own brand are known to everyone. Recently, the Zeep smartwatches have also been put on sale, which, little by little, are making their way into the market.

The Chinese brand took a step forward and focused on the international market under a new name. Taking advantage of the recent launches of its new Zeep line, Huami He decided to adopt this name (and not Amazfit) to make himself known in the rest of the world, which is why Huami is now called Zeep Health.

On the other hand, Amazfit is Xiaomi’s brand for watches, activity bracelet and other accessories related to a healthy life style. They have unbeatable prices and have entered the international market with a series of products that have a high quality and more than interesting functionalities. As Amazfit explains on its website, “its goal is to connect biometric signals and daily activities with smart data services, to promote a healthy lifestyle for everyone”. These devices are easily connected to our mobiles so the activity monitoring it becomes really simple.