A large television must be equipped with good support. We are not saying it, but Lu Weibing, who quotes Lin Faqiang, director of operations of Xiaomi and Redmi TV in China.

The latter has been the person in charge of presenting the Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand, a support adapted to load televisions from 65 to 100 inches, support up to 120 kg and be an ideal tool for symposia, meetings and conferences where mobility and a greater inch are required.

Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand, thoroughly





Equipped with a regulation system of up to 9 levels and capacity to support panels up to 100 inches and 120 kg weight, these four chrome aluminum alloy legs are strong enough to mount one of the gigantic Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 with nothing to fear.

Its four wheels with locking system can rotate 360 ​​degrees and facilitate interaction with the rear panel. Regarding this, as we see in the image, the structure is very similar to an official VESA mount. As we said, the coupling is made on the rails and allows adjusting panels that go from 65 to 100 inches.

The chassis also has a gutter to hide the wiring (HDMI, power socket, USB, etc.) and is compatible with all types of approved televisions, not only from Xiaomi.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand





The Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand It can now be purchased for 999 yuan, about 138 euros at the exchange. This is the purchase link from Xiaomi China, since the product is not available on the global web.

Of course, let’s not despair: as it is an official product, we may end up seeing it outside of China, while its latest large-inch models are landing in our territory.