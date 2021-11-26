WhatsApp is one of the most popular digital messaging platforms worldwide and it has become one of the favorites by many users. This amazing platform at a certain point allows you to be connected with people around the world in a simple way. However, this social network lends itself to many negative things such as extortion, harassment and others.

Sometimes we want to block people who at some point insulted us or another negative affect that we do not like and that is where the need to love arises. make the option to block those people. But surely we have wondered what would happen if we block that person from our WhatsApp? The truth is that all functions would be totally suspended with that chat.

One of the advantages in the whatsapp application is that when you have a conversation with a person, the different shared files such as photos, music, videos and documents, can be downloaded and these remain on our phones as long as the chat is not deleted by giving the option to delete the chat files.

If we think of blocking a person, we immediately think that media files they have been completely lost and that we will no longer have access to these, but the truth is that this is not true. This is because the files that we have in the conversation the person will not be deleted or they will be blocked that we will not be able to see them.

The truth is that, it does not matter if you block or they block you you will be able to observe the different multimedia files shared from the conversation. In addition, we must remember that many of these files are already previously downloaded to our phone and, therefore, blocking that person will not affect what is already downloaded.

What are the consequences in the texts?

For people who have never made this option to block a person on WhatsApp You will notice that many options in the chat will change. So if you are interested in blocking a person from your WhatsApp, you will have to know what will happen to the conversation and what consequences it will have on the texts.

What you should know is the following: when blocking one of your contacts on WhatsApp you will completely lose communication with that person that you blocked. That is, if that person sends you messages, they will never reach you because it is blocked and that person will see the message as sent, but with the green check as if your phone was out of coverage or turned off.

This means, the double check will never appear to that person as it is normally seen when the message reaches a person or the blue of the seen, since the message will not arrive if you blocked it. Other consequences that happen is that you will not be able to send messages to that person, the only option will be that you unblock it so that the message can be sent or the chat of the option to write the message.

What happens to the blocked user call log?

When you block one of your contacts, they are definitely will not be able to communicate with you by WhatsApp, or by messages or calls. Like the consequences of blocking one of your contacts from text messaging, the same is true for voice calls and video calls. That is, the person will not be able to communicate with you because every time they make the call, it will sound like you are out of coverage or the phone is off.

On the other hand, you will not be able to make calls to that blocked user because automatically You will get the option to unblock the contact to be able to make the call. So this is what happens when you block a person from your WhatsApp.

How can you delete the messages of a user that you blocked?

If you want to permanently delete the messages of the person you blocked from your WhatsApp, you can do it as normal as you do with any other chat. What you should do is select the contact’s chat by holding it down and then the options will appear at the top, you must select in the trash option and click on delete chat.

However, in the event that you do not want to completely delete the chat, but rather some specific messages, you will have to enter the chat and select the message you want to delete holding down until the trash can appears and you click it and voila, the message is deleted. Usually there is no change in the option to delete messages from a blocked chat.

If they are deleted, can you later recover them?

The truth is that if the conversation of the contact you blocked is deleted, you will not be able to recover the messages from that chat or if you delete a message from that conversation, you will not be able to recover it either. However, there is a small chance that you can retrieve those messages and that is through the backup made by WhatsApp.

However, the backup would have to be that it was made days before it was deleted and that at the time of entering WhatsApp, but this is that the application is reinstalled, the messages deleted by the copy may appear that was done.

Now if you deleted the messages and that same day your WhatsApp account was backed up, there is little chance that these messages will be fully recovered. This is why not when backing up WhatsApp will take what you have in the moment in the chat.