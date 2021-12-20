LaLiga manages First and Second matches that we have the possibility to watch through operators such as Movistar or through the Gol channel on DTT that offers three open matches each day. However, it is the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) that is directly in charge of managing lower categories. These matches can be seen on regional channels or on Footters, a platform to watch national football in Spain and which is included when hiring a fiber and mobile rate with Finetwork.

Currently, Finetwork has a exclusive promotion to contract fiber and mobile and enjoy free football matches until the end of the season, since these rates include Footters. As it is an MVNO, it uses Vodafone coverage to provide its services.

Promotion is applicable to both new customers and current customers of Finetwork who decide to contract a new pack that includes the fiber and mobile service that consists of a free subscription to the streaming platform Footters until the end of the season (June 30, 2022) if requested. Given that this promotion is only available for some of the rates, if the user cancels any of the integrated services at this rate, it must be borne in mind that the installation costs will have to be paid (96.80 euros). We are eligible for a free subscription to Footters with the convergent fiber and mobile rates of 100 Mb and 12 GB for 29.90 euros per month and 300 Mb and 24 GB for 34.90 euros per month.