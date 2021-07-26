What does Kathryn Hahn think of the popular Agatha meme?

With her participation in WandaVision, actress Kathryn Hahn entered the internet hall of fame for the Agatha Harkness meme.

Among the memorable genius that the WandaVision series left us, without a doubt lovers of conversations on social networks appreciate the meme of Agatha winking at her false identity of Agnes.

In that scene, while she and Herb intrigue with Vision about Geraldine and the strange things that happen in Westview, suddenly she Agatha Harknes returns to her “character” of Agnes and they walk away with a wink of the eye arguing that “That macramé does not it is going to hook alone ”.

In addition to earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Kathryn Hahn’s double performance as Wanda Maximoff’s nosy neighbor Agnes as well as her villain Agatha Harkness also left the actress with the catchy song “Agatha All Along ”And one of the most famous memes of the MCU.

When a social media user wants to write something that is obviously not true, the image of Agnes winking is the most effective visual reinforcement to make the sarcasm evident.

me telling my computer i’ll update everything tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5NIGfcJfB7 – Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 28, 2021

Honestly Kuzma is a hall of fame all star whose capable of averaging a triple double next season. And he’s an nba champ. It would be unfair if all we got back in return was dame. pic.twitter.com/gJhEFoAWKt – HM03 (@surffffin_jeff) July 16, 2021

“We have all the epidemiological security measures in place” pic.twitter.com/gyFeebqien – Rolando Díaz (@RolandoEnSerio) February 28, 2021

Mommy, this is my best friend, she is staying at the house today. pic.twitter.com/cE57fqxeZP – Neisser (@esneisser) March 2, 2021

-March 2020

“The quarantine is only for 14 days.” pic.twitter.com/iTe1nfSdls – óscar yair (@ _G0Y0_) March 3, 2021

I will no longer use Agatha’s meme pic.twitter.com/v6m0VHQUXT – flop✨ (@dxuglxnyxr) March 2, 2021

What does Kathryn Hahn think of the popular Agatha meme?

The actress recently addressed the meme in an interview with Today. This was what he said:

“First of all, I said to myself, ‘Could they have chosen a less flattering photograph for me to see in perpetuity for the rest of my life? It’s totally surreal and doesn’t make a lot of sense. But I am amused ”.

As you can read on Screen Rant, the meme couldn’t have been more accurate: “After all, the way the meme is used is faithful to what Agatha was doing when she made a winking face than to Hahn found him unflattering. That was the scene where Vision (Paul Bettany) began to realize that something strange was happening in Westview. Agatha quickly tries to distract Vision from investigating further, sealing off her magical machinations with a cheeky wink. ”

Source: Screen rant Y Today

Marvel Major Events – Avengers: Children’s Crusade

The Search for Scarlet Witch!

The Young Avengers are the heroes of tomorrow. But two of its members, twin brothers Wiccan and Speed, are children without a past. When Wiccan’s powers spiral out of control, the team sets out to find the only person who could help him: Scarlet Witch, who may be the mother of the twins and whose uncontrollable powers came close to destroying the Avengers and nearly annihilating! the mutant race!

Their quest will take them on a journey around the world and through time, it will reunite them with friends they thought were lost and will pit them against enemies they have no hope of defeating; He will make them escape the Avengers and align themselves with the plans of the former mutant terrorist Magneto, father of Scarlet Witch.

Once they find the Witch, whose simple words alter reality, nothing will ever be the same!

Collect: Avengers: The Children’s Crusade # 1-9 written by Allan Heinberg (Author of The OC series) and illustrated by Jim Cheung (New Avengers: The Illuminati).

Also being read:

A Grey’s Anatomy actor could be Thor in the MCU

Where do the names of the months of the year come from?

What do Chris Hemsworth’s kids think of their dad being Thor?

Why does Chris Hemsworth suffer to get into Thor’s shoes?

Mark Ruffalo mistakenly broadcasts part of new Thor movie