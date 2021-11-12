The Elden Ring beta is just around the corner, and many want to know what classes will be available during this weekend’s tryouts (and which ones are the best). From Software has prepared a total of 5 classes to try during this test, each having its own advantages and disadvantages.

Thanks to Fextralife we ​​have been able to take a look at what is to come, and the truth is that things are promising a lot. Each class has a differentiating feature that makes it special, and here you will discover what each one does and which one you might be interested in trying.

All Elden Ring Beta Classes – Choose the Best One for You

As you have already read above, there will be a total of 5 classes available during this beta.

Warrior





Although it might be thought that the warrior would use the Force as his main weapon, in reality focuses on Dexterity. Although their base weapons have an interesting ranged wind attack, it would be very smart to get a bow to control the distances a bit more.

The newer players they are going to resent being unable to parry or defend themselves, so it would be wise to get a light shield from a vendor. The alternative is that you approach the fighting intelligently and prepare to take VERY direct classes on how to roll and position yourself correctly.

Charming Knight





It’s the beta class with Highest Intelligence, although the really curious thing is that he is not a magician to use, but a kind of tank that can also use magic. The gameplay is pretty straightforward: you can attack enemies using magic while riding a horse (a great way to control distances and deal damage) or engage them at close range with your shield raised.

As a curiosity, within your basic team there is the best shield of the entire beta (shield that cannot be obtained in any other way).

Prophet





To summarize: they are the equivalent to clergymen in other installments of the saga, since his best statistic is the Faith. It has several types of enchantment (the ancient miracles) to get improvements in the defensive and offensive section, although what is really interesting is the enchantment “Beast Claw”, an absolute nonsense that throws 4 claws in a fan and that does insane damage. You will have access to this enchantment from the beginning, and it will be key from the first bars of the game.

The negative part is that there is no enchantment vendor in the beta, so to get more, you will have to investigate the entire scenario.

Champion





Another class that uses the Faith as the main attribute. What makes this class special is that it can invoke a Dragon’s head that unleashes a jet of fire capable of volatilizing enemies in a straight line and that can be sustained for quite some time. As in the case of the Enchanted Knights, they are very powerful in mounted combat.

Can get the enchantment “Beast Claw” (yes, the Prophet’s) after finishing the beta, and the item he uses to perform his enchantments has best scaling of Fe than the one used by the Prophet. If you add to this that they can use heavy armor and not have a fat roll by investing a few points in strength, we have which is probably the best class in this beta.

bloody Wolf





Don’t you want so much novelty? Do you want the classic style of going forward like a boar in heavy armor? Well, you just found your class. The Blood Wolf is a pretty standard class as far as warriors are concerned, and it is that he is armed with a bastard sword and a shield to make parrys. its main attribute is Strength, an attribute with which you will hit more and you will be able to carry even heavier equipment.

It is the best class of melee damage, although it has a but quite large: his mounted combat is pretty bad, making him the worst class in the beta in that regard.