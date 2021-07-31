Hematological alterations increase blood volume to meet the iron needs of the mother and fetus. Likewise, pregnancy brings with it physiological and anatomical changes that include weight gain, fatigue and breast enlargement, which disappear after delivery. In the same way, the mother’s heart must work at an accelerated rate during much of the gestation process, to pump enough blood to the uterus.

Differentiating between the normal changes of this period and those that involve risks sometimes becomes a bit complicated. Therefore, it is important to follow a prenatal program guided by a health professional. In such a way, that symptoms are evaluated, diagnostic tests are managed and action plans are established, to preserve maternal-fetal health in optimal conditions.

The gestation stage involves changes and risks

Pregnancy induces a state of hypercoagulation, with an increase in whole blood and plasma levels. Seeking to protect the mother against hemorrhages. But, nevertheless, it becomes a threat of thromboembolism, which puts maternal and fetal health at risk. It also increases the risk of developing anemia, hemoglobinopathies, platelet disorders and serious clotting problems. 1

Blood level abnormalities during pregnancy are detected through individual or mixed tests. Which may include complete blood count, partial thromboplastin time study or a platelet aggregation test, to detect infections and the quality of the blood cells.

In, but, chronic fatigue, yellow skin, arrhythmias, lightheadedness, constant dizziness, persistent headaches, unexplained bruising, and nosebleeds. These are some warning signs that indicate the need to seek the guidance of the obstetrician gynecologist. In such a way, that a personalized treatment is established to alleviate the symptoms. 2

Eating disorders, heartburn, cardiomegaly, depressed moods, premature labor, abortion, ventricular hemorrhage, and maternal and infant mortality are the main consequences of untreated blood disorders. Therefore, preventive measures should be taken, including foods rich in iron in the daily diet, to help fill ferritin stores, reducing the risk of anemia. Likewise, it is advisable to use dietary supplements, duly indicated by the doctor.

The treatment to combat hematological alterations depends on the type of disorder suffered. However, folic acid supplementation, orally or intravenously, is the first option in less advanced cases. Since, when complications due to severe iron deficiency and coagulation difficulties occur, it is necessary to perform plasma and platelet transfusions. 3

Hematological alterations of pregnancy are disorders at the blood level. Caused essentially by the fetus’ demand for iron for growth and development. This forces the mother to seek mechanisms that increase the levels of these nutrients through food and dietary supplements. So, there are no adverse complications, which endanger the health and life of both.

References:

Sixto Bustelo Giraldo Guillermo, Cruz Hernández Jeddú. Haemostasis disorders during pregnancy. Cuban Rev Obstet Ginecol [Internet]. 2010 Sep [citado 2021 Abr 10]; 36 (3): 440-461. Available in:

http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0138-600X2010000300014&lng=es.

Ojeda González, José Julio, Rodríguez Álvarez, Maritza, Estepa Pérez, Jorge Luis, Piña Loyola, Carmen Niurka, Cabeza Poblet, Barbará L., Physiological changes during pregnancy. Its importance for the anesthesiologist. MediSur [Internet]. 2011[ consultado 10 abril 2021]; 9 (5): 67-74. Available in:

https://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=180022343011.