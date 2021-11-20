Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Through the simplicity of commitments, the book “The Four Agreements” offers tools to live in harmony with yourself and with others.

Each person has a particular concept of happiness, but if the perceptions coincide in something, it is in the improvements within the home, at work, abundance, relationships, health and, above all, well-being with oneself. On those premises they revolve The four Agreements.

This work of the Mexican writer Miguel Ruiz placeholder image includes teachings to find happiness and achieve personal liberation, based on habits of the Toltec civilization. The book proposes a series of routines that can be built in a month. It is a simple text with a challenge that is to exercise the advice.

Know and practice the four agreements

The work of the Mexican author is structured around 4 points that are The four Agreements. We are going to see them in detail and propose a guide to apply them in everyday life.

1. May your word be impeccable

The first agreement focuses on evaluating what you say before speaking. The author highlights the word as a powerful and double-edged tool, due to its impact on others or yourself.

When expressing your ideas you must rule out aggressiveness. This commitment is ideal in face-to-face communications and on social networks, when lightness in expressing yourself becomes common. A publication of the magazine Cuicuilco limits that online violence harms life off line for the speed and impulsiveness of the message.

Toltec pedagogy encourages unify the heart, mind and spirit in communications. Uncritical and positive language is desirable. How to project this reflection?

Check the way you talk to others and to yourself. Make a list of the people you tend to criticize and what the remarks are.

Make a list of the people you tend to criticize and what the remarks are. Think about what is the reason that induces you to judge. It can be jealousy, need for attention.

It can be jealousy, need for attention. Commit to making your words more flexible. Even if they are directed at you.

Even if they are directed at you. Speak or shut up with love. Do not judge or hurt; it is better to motivate and unite.

Being able to relate to others from a sincere word and active listening is a great step to take on a daily basis.

2. Don’t take anything personal

The ego leads to situations out of context, taking the role of victim. In some scenarios, you may feel that the world is working against you, but the reality is that people can react according to what they are experiencing at the time.

Don’t assume your partner doesn’t care about you, for example, if they simply answer a question. Maybe he is preoccupied with work matters and your ego made the situation worse.

In addition, ignore criticism and only internalize the useful to improve. The mistake is seeking approval and giving room for malicious comments.

The keys to apply the second agreement? We will reveal them to you below.

Mark distance between you and situations. It is ideal for not attacking you and responding flawlessly.

It is ideal for not attacking you and responding flawlessly. Instead of victimizing yourself, view the big picture objectively. If you receive a scolding at work and you think it is because your supervisor dislikes you, evaluate if he is stressed or if you did not complete a specific task.

Respect the opinions and decisions of others. Everyone has problems and beliefs. If you are not satisfied with something, explain your reasons without blaming anyone.

Everyone has problems and beliefs. If you are not satisfied with something, explain your reasons without blaming anyone. Open your mind. Being mindful, humble, and compassionate brings peace.

3. Don’t make assumptions

It is never good to be left with doubts. When you don’t understand something, ask instead of guessing. Taking what you imagine for granted leads to misunderstandings and catastrophic thoughts.

Whenever you need it, ask for an explanation of some behavior, but also offer it if they request it. Perhaps what you recreate in your head is not how you presume. The writer of the book invites the courage to ask and express what you want.

It is best to ask questions, be patient, listen selectively, and not be compulsive.

4. Always do your best

Doing your best is the fourth agreement. It is not a banner of perfectionism, as it is linked to stress and insecurity. The Higher Institute of Psychological Studies stand out that perfection leads to more drawbacks than benefits for physical and mental health.

The nature of this Toltec council is to do things with good will, passion and energy, accepting the consequences without remorse.

Don’t procrastinate; get organized. Get inspired and do your best. Be self-compassionate and meditate on your emotions.

An exercise in applying this agreement is to think about a difficult situation and reason what you said to yourself. Now ask yourself: “Would you have treated a family member or friend that way?” Treat yourself to the words you would have said to that person.

The lack of esteem towards what one is and does can become a harmful habit that is repeated and does not allow us to progress.

Don’t skip the four agreements

According to Toltec beliefs, skipping any of these habits leads to suffering. If what you want is to become tools to solve conflicts and travel a harmonious path, fully comply The four Agreements.

Remember that the attitude towards daily situations depends on the perception of reality and the belief system. This is the vision of Miguel Ruiz’s book, which proposes the implementation of simple techniques to positively influence all areas of life. Go ahead and read it!

