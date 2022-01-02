The Pokémon gamer community has the highly anticipated remakes of Pokémon Gen 4, Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl finally in their hands and all the dedicated trainers have almost all done it, so today we are going to show you some of the things you have to do. Keep in mind if you want to complete your Pokédex, and we are talking about commercial evolutions.

Something that has caught our attention is that the Trainers will be working once again to reach their ultimate goal of catching them all, which is quite a huge task. In addition to hunting Legendaries and hard-to-find creatures like Spiritomb, evolution plays an important role in completing your Pokedex, but certain species can only evolve to their final form when swapped with other Trainers.

From old classics like Alakazam to stars from the Sinnoh region like Dusknoir and Rhyperior, here are all the Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that must be traded to evolve, as well as details on how to do it.

All commercial evolutions in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

This time we show you all the Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that can only evolve when exchanged, as well as any items they need to have:

Pokemon Evolved pokemon Special requirements Clamperl Huntail Trade with a Deep Sea Tooth Dusclops Dusknoir Operate while holding a reaper cloth Electabuzz Electivire Operate while holding an electrizer Graveler Golem – Persecutor Gengar – Kadabra Alakazam – Machoke Machamp – Magmar Magmortar Trade while holding a Magmarizer Onyx Steelix Trade while holding a metal coat Poliwhirl Poliwrath Trade while holding a Pride Rock Porygon Porygon2 Trade while maintaining an upgrade Porygon2 PorygonZ Trade while holding a questionable disk Rhydon Rhyperior Trade with a protector Scyther Scizor Trade while holding a metal coat Seadra Kingdra Trade with a dragon scale Slowbro Slowking Trade while holding a Pride Rock – – –

As you can see from the list above, most of these Pokémon require a specific item in order to evolve. If you exchange one that doesn’t have the required item, it will just stay the same. It’s also worth noting that some of these Pokémon are exclusive versions, while others are only available to find once you’ve unlocked the National Pokedex.