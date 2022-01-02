The Pokémon gamer community has the highly anticipated remakes of Pokémon Gen 4, Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl finally in their hands and all the dedicated trainers have almost all done it, so today we are going to show you some of the things you have to do. Keep in mind if you want to complete your Pokédex, and we are talking about commercial evolutions.
Something that has caught our attention is that the Trainers will be working once again to reach their ultimate goal of catching them all, which is quite a huge task. In addition to hunting Legendaries and hard-to-find creatures like Spiritomb, evolution plays an important role in completing your Pokedex, but certain species can only evolve to their final form when swapped with other Trainers.
From old classics like Alakazam to stars from the Sinnoh region like Dusknoir and Rhyperior, here are all the Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that must be traded to evolve, as well as details on how to do it.
All commercial evolutions in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl
This time we show you all the Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that can only evolve when exchanged, as well as any items they need to have:
|Pokemon
|Evolved pokemon
|Special requirements
|Clamperl
|Huntail
|Trade with a Deep Sea Tooth
|Dusclops
|Dusknoir
|Operate while holding a reaper cloth
|Electabuzz
|Electivire
|Operate while holding an electrizer
|Graveler
|Golem
|–
|Persecutor
|Gengar
|–
|Kadabra
|Alakazam
|–
|Machoke
|Machamp
|–
|Magmar
|Magmortar
|Trade while holding a Magmarizer
|Onyx
|Steelix
|Trade while holding a metal coat
|Poliwhirl
|Poliwrath
|Trade while holding a Pride Rock
|Porygon
|Porygon2
|
Trade while maintaining an upgrade
|Porygon2
|PorygonZ
|Trade while holding a questionable disk
|Rhydon
|Rhyperior
|Trade with a protector
|Scyther
|Scizor
|Trade while holding a metal coat
|Seadra
|Kingdra
|Trade with a dragon scale
|Slowbro
|Slowking
|Trade while holding a Pride Rock
|–
|–
|–
As you can see from the list above, most of these Pokémon require a specific item in order to evolve. If you exchange one that doesn’t have the required item, it will just stay the same. It’s also worth noting that some of these Pokémon are exclusive versions, while others are only available to find once you’ve unlocked the National Pokedex.