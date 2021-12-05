You may have noticed that, when we buy a television, in the part of its technical specifications we can find both the number of HDMI ports, as well as the version of this interface. The vast majority of today’s televisions have the HDMI 2.0 standard as standardAlthough quite a few of them also offer HDMI 2.1 compatibility. What does this mean? We will tell you all its benefits in a small article.

This technology began to become popular among the public in 2020, precisely with the arrival of the new generation of consoles. And what do video games have to do with this? Well, a lot actually. And it is that the vast majority of users who are in the position of changing television and want to bet on a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or S, will look like crazy that the television has HDMI 2.1. Although its advantages are not only focused on the world of gaming.

A higher transfer rate

Based on the technical specifications of this new standard, we expect that its transfer speed goes from 18 Gbps to 48 Gbps, a whole jump in bandwidth. This is mainly useful for transferring a larger amount of data. This connection can thus easily handle higher resolutions such as 8K, or exchange signals with much higher refresh rates.





This greater bandwidth translates for the consumer into the ability to enjoy endless video games through next-generation consoles, or a PC, at a frequency rate of up to 120 Hz. However, for these conditions to be met, the TV must include at least one HDMI 2.1 port, have a cable compatible with this version, and that the TV itself has at least a native frequency of 120 Hz. Also, to notice the change , games should also run at a frame rate greater than 60.

Technologies adapted to gaming





Among the advanced functionalities that are also included in this new standard, we find compatibility with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), a feature that adapts the refresh rate of the panel to the number of frames per second that is running in the game in question. This is possible through AMD’s FreeSync technologies, or NVIDIA’s G-Sync. The incorporation of this functionality allows you to enjoy the content in a much more fluid way.

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) technology is also a feature of HDMI 2.1. This allows you to automatically adjust the latency parameters of the panel itself., depending on the content that is being viewed. In this way, if we go to the HDMI source in which a console is connected, the TV will automatically go to game mode, optimizing the experience and reducing latency as much as possible for an instant response.

Advanced features for fans of audio and video

The adoption of the HDMI 2.1 standard is not something that benefits only those fans of video games, but also fans of audio and video. And is that When a television has this connector, it generally also includes eARC support.

The eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) is basically an evolution of the ARC that we already find in a good number of televisions, sound systems, players, etc. Before the advent of this technology, we had to use an analog or optical cable to be able to transmit the digital audio from our source. The fact that technologies such as ARC or eARC are present, means that We will only have to use an HDMI cable to transfer the digital audio signal from one source to another.





With the eARC it is possible to transfer much more information, since it allows a bandwidth of up to 37 Mbps in audio. What’s more, Hi-res audio can also be transferred, with up to 192 kHz and 24 bits, having compatibility with standards such as Dolby Atmos or DTS: X.

Another of the benefits of HDMI 2.1 is its compatibility with new file compression standards, either through the AV1, VVC, or VP9 codecs. This will allow a great improvement in efficiency and a higher bitrate than in files that have the same size that use codecs such as H.265 or H.264.

These new codecs will allow streaming content from services such as Netflix, Prime Video, or HBO Max, among many others, look much better, while the weight of those files decreases or is maintained.

Having HDMI 2.1 does not always guarantee all its functions

Although many manufacturers adopt HDMI 2.1 in their televisions, this does not always mean that we will get all the benefits of this standard. And there are some brands that include a partial adoption of this standard, such as the inclusion of eARC, but without ALLM and VRR because the native frequency of the panel only reaches 60 Hz.





Another aspect that we must bear in mind when we opt for a television with HDMI 2.1 is that all your HDMI ports may not have this version. Many of today’s televisions only offer a single port, and this can be detrimental to those who need several sources compatible with that standard.

To be able to use the HDMI 2.1 port included in the TV, It will be enough to look for this nomenclature in the connection itself, together with the initials of eARC. This port is identical to HDMI 2.0, so we will have to pay special attention to what is marked in each of the inputs on the back of the TV. It can also be identified if it indicates in the port “4K @ 120 Hz” or the icon of a console control.