There are only a few weeks left before we can enjoy the premiere of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the new film adaptation of Capcom’s legendary video game franchise. If you are one of those who is waiting for more of this production, then you should take a look at the new trailer that has been released, and it allows us to give you a closer look at the creatures that will roam the streets of Raccoon City during the catastrophic outbreak.

One of the beings that we can see in the trailer is, nothing more and nothing less, than the Licker. If you don’t know about lickers, you just have to know that they are one of the scariest abominations the Resident Evil universe has ever given birth to. They are blind, yeahBut their hearing is so developed that one wrong step can lead to certain death.

It seems that the makers of the film have been serious about translating all the elements of videogames into film. From the Raccoon City Orphanage, past the police station and ending up at the Spencer Mansion; everything has been recreated almost to the millimeter, and with the exception of some details of the story, we could be before the most faithful version from a movie to video games.

A New Chapter in the Resident Evil Cinematic Universe

It has already been said before that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It will only feature creatures and characters from video games, so we will not see anything invented from scratch. For the most purists of the saga this will be good news, and is that despite the success of the Resident Evil films by Paul W. Anderson, those were getting further and further away from what was seen in the video game saga, until creating their own world apart -with a not very good result-.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City this one opens November 25 only in cinemas. The film has already been seen in several trailers before, but so far this has been the one that has shown us the most gloomy and characteristic atmosphere from the Resident Evil franchise.