It’s time to enjoy one of the most recent releases from Activision, with Call of Duty: Vanguard, with which you can access its multiplayer for free this weekend only.

In addition to this, the Shipment map, one of the most complicated scenarios in the saga, will also be released for free, which will be available for testing from November 18 to 22.

Last minute: They prepare a march to demand the departure of Activision CEO

The smallest and most complicated multiplayer

Shipment is one of the main determinants that could be found in the multiplayer of the Call of Duty saga, and it is one of the smallest stages that allows direct and fast combat between the contestants.

It is a map with a series of empty containers, which allow you to hear the footsteps of your enemy, as well as the bouncing of bullets, it is one of the most complicated maps that has been available in three generations of consoles.

Photo: Activision

The arrival of the multiplayer map to the latest installment

Starting this November 17, after more than 5,000 days of its first appearance, Shipment will enter all the games of the new Call of Duty: Vanguard title, this will be available 24 hours before free access.

During these days, all players will have access to Vanguard multiplayer, and will be able to level up all available weapons before they reach Warzone Pacific.

They will also have the possibility of having access to a dozen operators to unlock new equipment, as well as 17 main maps, such as Champion’s Hill and the aforementioned Shipment.

Huawei Matebook 13s: a spectacular screen to increase your productivity

There the hook, try to make you fall in love

The free trial period, as has happened with many other games, is so that you can fall in love with the delivery, which really is incredible, because it has excellent graphics and gameplay (we are preparing a review of the definitive edition).

If you already purchased a copy of the game, you will have a single player campaign and a zombie mode that expands your universe, as well as having exclusive access to the Warzone Pacific and Caldera map, when it launches on December 2.

The game will be open to everyone from November 18 and will be available until November 22, where you can enjoy more than four full days to decide whether to buy the title or not.