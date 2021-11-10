Exercise wherever you want

Fitness + allows you to access its services from any Apple device (except computers). So if you have an iPhone, for example, you can do your workouts practically anywhere. This is especially good for people who travel a lot.

It does not work if you do not have Apple Watch

Point against. Fitness + sounds like a great platform but if you don’t have an Apple Watch you won’t even be able to sign up. This makes sense if we take into account that the device is necessary to obtain health data, but it becomes a bit illogical when you discover that, once registered, you can exercise without your Apple Watch (obviously, in that case you miss the benefit of monitoring).

Motivation at all times

Apple Watch users will know the pleasure it feels to see you fill all three of your activity circles for the day. This app makes the moment more exciting, because you see it on the screen while you exercise. It may not be very impressive, but we cannot deny that it makes us release a good dose of dopamine.

Good price

With a price of 149 mxn per month or 899 per year, or, as part of the Apple One Premium plan, which costs 395 pesos per month and includes Fitness +, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV + and 2TB of iCloud +, the service is more accessible than applications such as Alo Moves, Sweat, iFit, among others.

Variety

One of the beauties of Fitness + is that it breaks the routine of your routine. That is, just as one day you can do a super intense HIIT, the next day you can choose to do a yoga routine. The app has 11 different categories of exercises (although one of those is meditation and the other is recovery), and even two of them (treadmill and rowing) can be done with gym machines.

Time to walk

In addition to the categories of the previous point, Fitness + has a function called Time to walk, which is a series of half-hour audios, recorded by some memorable characters while they were walking. Thus, you feel that they are accompanying you on your own walk. We loved this feature because it truly enlivens your journey, with stories, songs and photos that are displayed on your Apple Watch in sync with the narration. We recommend the Naomi Campbell episode, in which she talks about her friendship with Azzedine Alaia and Nelson Mandela, but there are also episodes with General CQ Brown Jr, the first black person to lead a branch of the United States Armed Forces; actress Marsai Martin; the singer Bebe Rexha; Greg Louganis, diver and Olympic medalist; Kurt Fearnley, Paralympic athlete; footballer Brandi Chastain, among others.

Training programs

Perhaps this is the only really disappointing point about Fitness +. The app boasts a section of Programs “created to help you in your process”, but it only has five in the following categories: Training for beginners, Meditation for beginners, Routines for older adults, Routines for pregnancy, Prepare for the snow ( super useful in CDMX… not). This is a problem for those of us who need to be told exactly how to train, since one category is mindfulness rather than exercise, another is discarded due to age, another due to gender and another because it will only help us if we have contemplated traveling to Aspen in the near future. Thus, we are left with only the Beginner Training program, but many of us are not beginners. Do you see the problem?

Perfect for music lovers

If you are one of those people with a great musical ear and you are always shaming the songs that you find in the gym, series, stores, restaurants and practically any place with music, you will like the Apple detail of putting a link to Apple Music of absolutely all the songs songs used in the routines of the app.

