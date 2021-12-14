We suppose that you, like us, plan to wait until you are in the movie theater to watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie for the first time, but you will wonder … How? If spoilers or fake news are coming out everywhere about it.

Well, at the request and need of many people who did not get a ticket, or who want to wait until this December 15 and do not want them to ruin it, we have some options that could be very useful.

Don’t worry, we’re with you bro (at least to this day).

Here are some tools you can use to avoid seeing some of the spoilers ahead of this film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

We believe that twitter could become the most dangerous social network, since it is where you can possibly find someone who wants to be smart. Luckily, there is an option to block tweets that are related to certain keywords.

Opening this application, we will access that option, it is necessary to enter our account and click on settings and privacy. Later we must visit the security submenu and choose silenced words. Once inside, all we have to do is write the words we want to block.

We recommend these terms: “Spider-Man”, “Spider-Verse”, “Tom Holland”, “No Way Home”.

Take into account that the more related words you add, the lower the chances that you will see spoiler content, the more it could also be that some do not include some of the words you selected, therefore, they are appearing in your feed.

Facebook has a direct option, which allows us to hide the publications of a person, page or group for 30 days. So we recommend that you hide those accounts where the possibility of someone sharing a spoiler is greater.

What is somewhat unfortunate in situations like this is that this option is not as complete as that of Twitter, so using Facebook, the chances of finding an image or text could ruin your wait.

Therefore, it is recommended that you browse this network, with greater care

HOW TO AVOID SPOILERS ON YOUTUBE?

YouTube seems like the safest place of all, but do not trust it, as the chances of finding a spoiler on the platform are minimal, but it is still likely to reach you.

So you also have to be mainly aware of the youtubers, their shorts or those who put spoilers in the titles, as well as with the thumbnails of their videos.

So we think the best thing is to stop watching videos related to Spider-Man to prevent YouTube from recommending similar content.

However, the best option to avoid spoilers on YouTube would be to temporarily abandon the browser version and use only the one for mobile devices. With this, it will be possible for you to download the NewPipe app, which is an exclusive tool for Android, which will help you to only show videos from the channels to which you are subscribed, it would be in your hands not to be aware of potentially dangerous channels.

HOW TO AVOID SPOILERS ON THE WHOLE INTERNET?

All the tips mentioned above, without quite useful, but, nevertheless, there may still be other sources of important spoilers.

What can we do about the rest of the internet?

There are also other social networks and pages that could send you information ahead of time, to avoid that, if you use Google Chrome or Firefox, we recommend installing the Spoiler Protection 2.0 extension (although you can also find it for iOS and Android devices)

SPOILER PROTECTION 2.0 WILL BLOCK ALL KEYWORDS YOU SELECT

That’s right, it will block texts, images and videos that are related to the keywords you select. It is a good tool to avoid the news and other publications that reveal surprises about this or other movies.

And although we believe that these options are reliable, we cannot guarantee that any of these actions are 100% accurate, so we can give it a try, let’s just remember that there is always the possibility that you will find a spoiler.