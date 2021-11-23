Xiaomi has done it again, just set another record. Well actually, more than Xiaomi, its customization layer. MIUI just surpassed 500 million active users per month, there is nothing. Today we will review some milestones that software has experienced throughout its history, to know a little better his way to such a number of users.

Only 11 years to get more than 500 million users

Xiaomi was born in 2010 and in just over 11 years it has managed to get 500 million users to use MIUI every month. They are barbaric figures, since it is still a company that its expansion has occurred very recently. Let’s review some of the most important milestones:

MIUI was born on August 16, 2010.

On October 19, 2015, practically on its fifth anniversary, it celebrates 100 million active users per month.

In 2018, specifically on June 6, the layer exceeds 200 million active users per month.

A little over a year later, on October 28, 2019 it exceeded 300 million users.

2020 was a much flatter year, probably due to the pandemic, but in January 2021 there were more than 400 million users and, just yesterday, 500 million.

It must be taken into account that the brand speaks at all times of active users, in such a way that there are many more than 500 million devices that have integrated some version of MIUI.

The most widespread at present is MIUI 12, while we wait for MIUI 13, which will probably be the one that will take its place in the future, since MIUI 12.5 is popular, however, Xiaomi has put aside several models with the arrival of Enhanced Edition.

In any case, even if your smartphone is not updated, it will continue to work as before. In fact, if you use your mobile every day, it is among the 500 million active devices.

The company increasingly updates its deviceseven Android versions, which is very beneficial for users as it increases the durability of their devices.

Now all that remains is to be aware of what Xiaomi will have us prepared with the arrival of the next versions of MIUI, which has been, without a doubt, one of the keys to Xiaomi’s success.

More information | MyDrivers