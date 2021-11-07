Few plans are so appetizing on a winter Sunday that spend the afternoon on the couch, with a blanket and the entire Netflix or HBO Max catalog at our disposal. And to enjoy it 100% we need the warmest element in the equation: the blanket.

In Amazon we have found a very interesting selection of this very appetizing textile when temperatures drop. The variety is as wide as tastes and budgets, these are some of our favorites:





The first of our options is this cotton and wool blend blanket, with a soft and warm finish. The simple design it is completed with fringes in another color to create contrast. The measurements are perfect to cover ourselves completely (and even share it or use it as a bed cover), 140×200 centimeters in total.

We find it available in up to five colors to choose from, but as usually happens in these cases, on Amazon the price varies depending on our choice, from 67.99 euros.

Linen & Cotton Warm and Soft Columbus Wool Blanket – 100% Pure New Zealand Wool, Natural Beige Light Blue (140 x 200 cm) Winter Blankets for Single Sofa Bed Quilt Bedspread





Designed by Amazon Basics, we have one of the thickest blankets (and therefore we deduce that they are warmer) in the compilation. It is this model in faux fur effect leather, with measurements of 150×200 centimeters.

The blanket that has the Amazon’s Choices recommendation label (how could it be otherwise) is available in an ivory color that is very easy to combine with any type of decoration for 32.25 euros. Also, it is highly rated by previous buyers (over 1,100) who give it an average rating of 4.7 stars.

Amazon Basics – Faux Fur Blanket, 150 x 200cm, Ivory





Finished with a chunky knit, we’ve got this super appetizing braided wool blanket, visually at least. A handmade design that according to the brand itself has a super soft and pleasant touch. Is available in three colors to choose (pink, gray and cream), each easier to combine.

The minimalist and classic style of this blanket makes it such a versatile piece that we can leave it on the sofa or use it as a bedspread for the bed. We find it on Amazon from 54.95 euros (the price may vary depending on the color we choose).

Chunky Knit Blanket – Chunky Knit Wool Blanket Knitted Bedspread (Gray)





Also with a fur finish, we have this plush effect blanket with measures of 150×200 centimeters, in mustard color. An ideal choice if we are looking for a warm blanket that gives a touch of color to the sofa (perfect if it is gray or even white).

The blanket comes with an invisible zipper in case we want to wrap ourselves with it as if it were a sleeping bag. We find it also available in other colors from 33.82 29.62 euros, although the price depends on our choice.

Catherine Lansfield Plush Blanket, Ocher, 150 x 200 cm





I confess a lover of plaid or tartan print, especially when it comes to home textiles in cold seasons. For this reason, one of my favorites is without a doubt this fringed blanket in merino wool.

A double blanket with measures of 160×200 centimeters that allow us to also use it as a bedspread. The print in gray tones with burgundy details is subtle and very elegant. We can find it on Amazon for 89 euros.

100% English merino wool bedding for sofa or picnic, natural wool blanket, double blanket, 160 x 200 cm, natural product, perfect for gift

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Unplash, Amazon.