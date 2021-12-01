A wind that pulls one back, temperatures in free fall and a thermal sensation that goes down at times: the polar cold has come to our country here And it comes to stay, of course. To combat it, we opted for more blanket and movie plans (which this December is loaded with premieres) but it is true that leaving home is necessary on many occasions.

And put to face low temperatures, it is better to do it super warm: jackets, fleeces, gloves, scarves, warm boots … For the most cold, nothing is never enough -I tell you from experience- so today we have resorted to a store sports to keep us warm: decathlon.

The truth is that the French chain tends to surprise us with beautiful and original garments so today we have proposed explore its warmest sections to keep warm this winter. With super viral products like their thermal socks or their balaclavas. Here are some of our favorites:

Detachable jacket





Detachable jackets are a very interesting option, we already have one waterproof windbreaker jacket and a fleece lining. That we can use both together and separately, depending on the weather. It is also available in white and purple. 59.99 euros.

Detachable winter jacket

Fleece jacket





This jacket, made in fleece fabric, It is designed for hiking routes through the mountains. But the truth is that to wear under your coat on colder days in the morning (or at night) it seems like the best. Also available in gray and blue. 19.99 euros.

Plush fleece jacket





This other fleece jacket we liked from the first moment and It seems so soft that we want to put it on now. It has multiple pockets and is also available in purple. 44.99 euros.

Plush fleece jacket

Snow boots





Snow boots are becoming a real crush this season, both to wear in the snow and for the streetstyle. And this model has won us over with its simplicity. Available in two other colors as well. 44.99 euros.

Thermal T-shirt





Thermal T-shirts are the ideal signing for the coolest, since we can put them under a turtleneck sweater and ready: warmer without anyone noticing. And this seamless model designed for running is perfect for us. 19.99 euros.

Quilted down vest





Vests are one of the must of this season and this down padding, designed for golf, we love it because it can be easily folded and carried. Available in various colors, we choose black because it is a basic. 44.99 euros.

Windbreaker





One of the worst things about winter is undoubtedly the wind: it bothers and gives an even greater feeling of cold that sinks into the bones. So yes, windbreaks are our best allies in the cold and this one is light but resistant. 29.99 euros.

Hooded fleece jacket





Returning with polar jackets we have this other model, this time with a hood and full of fur everywhere. It is an option for fight the polar cold both outside and inside the house, because we already imagine it as a dressing gown. Available in various colors. 29.99 euros.

Ski mask





Balaclava are a very common garment in the world of skiing that we can move to our day to day to be warmer. Also, now accustomed to wearing their faces covered by masks, they do not shock us so much. 14.99 euros.

Thermal socks





It is just as important to wear warm shoes as good socks, since they will allow us to conserve the heat of our feet. And this pair with wool blend and terry cloth They are ideal. 9.99 euros.

Snow boots





And finally we have these other snow boots, this time with a somewhat more rustic design reminiscent of the mountain boots that we love. Also available in three other colors. 59.99 euros.





