The third generation of the Briton is on the way to becoming a true SUV, bigger. The firm is already working on the new MINI Countryman 2023, which we present to you in this preview. A true bestseller that will arrive loaded with news to continue being a benchmark.

The MINI Countryman is one of the true “golden chickens” of the British brand. Its two generations are a commercial success with thousands of units sold in all the markets in which the British model is present, so in just over a year and a half the third generation will debut, which is already in development.

The new MINI Countryman 2023 it will be more SUV. The model of the Oxford brand will retain some of the characteristic features that have made it succeed, but it will also be more modern, as you can see in this faithful recreation. The Countryman retains the shoulders on the sides of the body but se makes more vertical and taller in all areas, with a more horizontal front in which it will stand out for some new rounder and smaller headlights, divided by a horizontal strip and more integrated. A notable influence from the Urbanaut concept.

The 2023 MINI Countryman prototype rolls around Munich / Photo: Carpix

MINI stylists have followed the parameters of the German matrix on the side, so the Countryman will be one of the first models of the firm with the handles integrated into the panels of the doors, in the purest style of the latest BMW innovations. But it will also be one of the first to say goodbye to the typical round exterior rear view mirrors. At the rear, the riders will follow the same style of the current model, housed in the vertical pillars, but with a cleaner gate by diverting the license plate to the bumper. Ultimately, the exterior design will be more aerodynamic and more modern, an evolution.

In the absence of seeing spy photos of the interior, this area does promise a real revolution saying goodbye to the spheres and round screens. The new MINI Countryman will inherit a display design in the purest style of the Munich brand, with a digital tablet for the instrument cluster, and another for him infotainment system up to 12 inches. An important improvement to which will be added an arsenal of security assistants and a new head-up display.

The MINI Countryman It will debut late next year, hitting dealerships in spring 2023, It will do so with a range of engines that will retain the typical structure of versions, Gasoline and diesel electrified with 48 Volt MHEV technology, three and four cylinders. The range will continue to feature a powerful JCW, which we have already seen in tests, and an efficient plug-in hybrid.