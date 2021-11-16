One of the things we like the most about Christmas, are the advent calendarsWe think they are an ideal gift for every cosmetic lover and this year the Amazon one is one of the ones we like the most, and now we find it with a discount, so if we already wanted him because last year he did not arrive in Spain, now is the best time to do it with him.





Of course, this Advent calendar is super good, we find a wide variety of beauty products with which to brighten up our days. Specifically 24 surprise boxes. From skin care products like Elizabeth Arden, Atashi or Babor; too For the hair where we find Pantene, Naturtint or Batiste (yes its famous dry shampoo); and of course, makeup with firms such as Max Factor, Rimmel London or Mina Makeup.

Well, if it already seems like a wonderful calendar, there is still more, because there are also some gadgets beauty like the mini iron Remington or the facial cleanser Foreo Luna Play Mini For a reason it is one of our favorites!





-Remington Mini Define & Style Hair Straightener, price 28.83 euros.





-Foreo Luna mini 2 Facial cleansing brush, price 119 euros.

Advent Calendar Price 69.95 now 55.95 euros.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Photos | Amazon